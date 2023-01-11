Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Portugal
  5. Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Save
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura

Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableTarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, BedroomTarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyTarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurants & Bars
Ansião, Portugal
  • Architects: Bruno Dias Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  420 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hugo Santos Silva
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Celso Marques , Climapronto, Decorativa 2000, Limocos, Paumarc
  • Lead Architect : Bruno Lucas Dias
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. Set within the heart of the village of Ansião, the focus of this project was the renovation of an old games room, that was part of a restaurant, Tarouca Gastro Bar. In its essence, the project aimed at giving the space a new dynamic that would give it a welcoming ambiance, not only for people going for a meal but also for relaxing and socializing. With this in mind, it was possible to include a space with tables, as well as a central area with sofas and a fire stove.

Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Image 21 of 24
Plan
Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table
© Hugo Santos Silva

One of the initial challenges was creating a more secluded area between the dining room and the area designated to reach the technical part of the establishment. Therefore, the choice was to incorporate wooden panels that work as a physical barrier between these two spaces, which allow for more privacy in the dining area.

Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Image 22 of 24
Section 01
Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Hugo Santos Silva
Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Hugo Santos Silva

The key element is the use of wood, which yields an intimate and cozy feel to the room. Besides the wall and floor coverings, all the elements which conclude this project – interior furniture, wine rack, and panels – are designed by our studio and made of pine wood, contrasting with the false ceiling in plywood, plus the suspended lighting elements.

Save this picture!
Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Hugo Santos Silva

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av. Dr. Vítor Faveiro, 3240 Ansião, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsPortugal

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsPortugal
Cite: "Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura" [Tarouca Gastro Bar / Bruno Dias Arquitectura] 11 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994816/tarouca-gastro-bar-bruno-dias-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags