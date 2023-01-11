Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Colina House / FGMF

Colina House / FGMF

Save
Colina House / FGMF

Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, FacadeColina House / FGMF - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsColina House / FGMF - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail, BeamColina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard, PatioColina House / FGMF - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: FGMF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  810
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Atlas, Breton, Deca, Eternamente AR, Geamserv, Inovar, Parket e Parquet, R&M Marcenaria, Zanchet, Parket
  • Lead Architects : Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
  • Coordinators : Gabriel Mota, Juliana Cadó, Luciana Bacin
  • Collaborators : Ana Orefice, Amanda Domingues, Caio Armbrust, Desyree Niedo, Eduardo Vale, Fabiana Kalaigian, Gilberto Sales, João Baptistella, José Carlos Navarro, Julio de Luca, Lívia Veroni, Mariana Leme, Priscylla Hayashi, Thiago Costa, Victor Lucena
  • Interns : Aryane Diaz, Giovanna Custódio, Matheus Soares, Raquel Gregorio
  • City : Porto Feliz
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The FGMF office signs the architecture and interior design of Casa Colina, a residence located at Fazenda Boa Vista, in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo. The slight unevenness of the land was an essential inspiration for conceptualizing the project, designed in such a way that makes the most of the existing topography. The highlight is the creation of an extensive ramp that, inclined, merges with the ground, configuring an extensive garden over the house, mimicking the land from some external points of view.

Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Image 35 of 38
Sketch
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

The residence is part of a proposal of simple concepts. A perimeter organization, predominantly one-story, follows the peculiar shape of the land and its mandatory area left vacant, creating a semi-internal patio, lowered in relation to the street that guarantees privacy to the residents without losing the relationship with the external areas. The result is a format resembling the letter “c”, which allows visual contact with all the ground floor environments of the residence.

Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Fran Parente

The architectural highlight is the walkway that comes from the land and rises, covering the external social area, opening into a flat concrete slab with access to the master suite. For the architects of the FGMF office, “the use of a ‘suspended garden’ accessible in a ramp, which covers the extensive program of the house, made it a space that is at the same time very integrated with each other and a little discreet from the external look, providing a dynamic of use that meets the wishes of the residents”.

Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Image 38 of 38
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard, Patio
© Fran Parente

The use of different closing materials helped to reinforce the sectioning of the environment of the house. The social and leisure area is glazed with the possibility of being fully opened, the guest wing has a wood treatment that when closed turns into a monolithic block under the slab, and the service areas are closed with hollow wood shutters.

Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Image 37 of 38
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Interior Photography
© Fran Parente
Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Fran Parente

There is only the main suite's stronghold on the upper slab. The space has a closure that continues through the stairs with the opaque elements on the ground floor. The large openings work as an element that is either closed or completely opened for enjoying the view of the pool and the sand court during moments of leisure and rest.

Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Image 36 of 38
Sketch

The project is also a minimal impact test on the land, which appears untouched when viewed from above. In addition to the garden, only the swimming pool, solarium, sand court, and some solar panels, responsible for keeping the residence energy self-sufficient, are visible from above. The large green roof provides thermal comfort and the extensive glass openings that allow cross ventilation help in the residence's energy performance.

Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fran Parente

The office also signs the interior design. A minimalist concept brings a mix of pieces created by national and international designers. The combination allows the spaces for informal moments and leisure to slightly more formal events.

Save this picture!
Colina House / FGMF - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Fran Parente

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FGMF
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Colina House / FGMF" [Casa Colina / FGMF] 11 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994779/colina-house-fgmf> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags