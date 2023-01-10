Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo

Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Exterior Photography, Forest, Arch, Garden
© Pedro Kok

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Installations & Structures, Installation
Jardim America, Brazil
  Architects: Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo
  Area: 183 ft²
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Pedro Kok
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Armazém do Eucalipto, Cia dos cabos, STM Telas
  Lead Architect: Gustavo Utrabo
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. In a landscape designed by tall and voluminous treetops, a path winds through the ground. In one of its curves, 14 wooden props lightly structure a simple support, supporting an even lighter coverage. Supporting themselves in the form of a tripod, these props design two porticos, on which steel cables are tensioned – balanced by the visible weight of 4 concrete pieces.

Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Kok
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Image 27 of 31
Situation
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Image 25 of 31
© Gustavo Utrabo
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Kok
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Image 29 of 31
Section 01
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Kok

In its covering, a light fabric floats over the floor, gently touching this structure, and creating nothing more than a shadow. Structured with different openings, on one side there is an invitation to enter, and on the other an opening to the landscape. The choice of materials reflects the intention to underline and comment on a certain simplicity, and also maybe precariousness, making the installation essentially a kind of shelter – thus weaving a critique of the context that surrounds it.

Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Image 30 of 31
Exploded axonometry
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Interior Photography
© Pedro Kok
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Interior Photography
© Gustavo Utrabo
Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro Kok

The installation marks a pause in the landscape, while at the same time, it questions it, boosting the imagination of those who travel through. It is guided by what surrounds it, reading hidden layers of this context, and manifesting them through an attentive and sensitive architectural look, showing respect for the landscape that belongs and transforms, always establishing a dialogue - looking for ways of going home.

Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo - Image 21 of 31
© Gustavo Utrabo

Project location

Address: Praça Adolpho Bloch - Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - SP, 05402-000, Brazil

About this office
Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo
Office

