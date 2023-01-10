Ways To Go Back Home Installation / Estúdio Gustavo Utrabo

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. In a landscape designed by tall and voluminous treetops, a path winds through the ground. In one of its curves, 14 wooden props lightly structure a simple support, supporting an even lighter coverage. Supporting themselves in the form of a tripod, these props design two porticos, on which steel cables are tensioned – balanced by the visible weight of 4 concrete pieces.

In its covering, a light fabric floats over the floor, gently touching this structure, and creating nothing more than a shadow. Structured with different openings, on one side there is an invitation to enter, and on the other an opening to the landscape. The choice of materials reflects the intention to underline and comment on a certain simplicity, and also maybe precariousness, making the installation essentially a kind of shelter – thus weaving a critique of the context that surrounds it.

The installation marks a pause in the landscape, while at the same time, it questions it, boosting the imagination of those who travel through. It is guided by what surrounds it, reading hidden layers of this context, and manifesting them through an attentive and sensitive architectural look, showing respect for the landscape that belongs and transforms, always establishing a dialogue - looking for ways of going home.