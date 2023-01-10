Submit a Project Advertise
World
Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Exterior PhotographyEntrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Interior Photography, BeamEntrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Beam, GardenEntrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Exterior Photography, Forest

Pavilion
Ieper, Belgium
Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Exterior Photography
© Michiel De Cleene

Text description provided by the architects. An architectural element can only become a beacon when it addresses and interprets the built and the natural simultaneously. In that way, we wish to generate something that understands and reveals the meaning of its landscape.

Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Exterior Photography
© Michiel De Cleene
Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Interior Photography, Beam
© Michiel De Cleene
Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Image 22 of 24
Plan - Ground floor and elevation

This place is meant to be a spatial and informative introduction to the nature reserve of the Palingbeek area, close to Ieper, and its history of World War I.

Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Michiel De Cleene
Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Michiel De Cleene

Being an element of visual guidance, a part of the walkway structure, and also a place in itself with its own logic, this structure is able to receive and generate its own identity. Hence it is more than an extension of the existing pavilion as it defines the space beyond its direct surroundings.

Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Michiel De Cleene

By revealing the unconscious characteristics of its surroundings, it becomes a machine to read its context. Through an iterative and evolutive wooden structure it is doing the minimum, just enough to turn a space into a place in the visitor’s perception.

Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Michiel De Cleene

Project location

Address:Ieper, Belgium

Schenk Hattori
Cite: "Entrance Pavilion Palingbeek / Schenk Hattori" 10 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags