Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes

+ 25

Lighting Design : Raphaël Kadid

Execution : Chevalier Guillemot architectes

Collaboration : 3IA, BET Poureau, CB économie

Decoration : Be-Poles

City : Cheverny

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. The new buildings have to deal with an existing context. Originally, before it was completely separated and diffuse, the plot was composed of a castle and its outbuildings.

The aim of this project is to regain this historic consistency by renovating the existing buildings and adding new ones.

New buildings are sharing some common aspects with the existing buildings, form, scale, and material, but affirm at the same time their strong identity.

This whole is finally forming a new kind of hamlet revealing the existing (but almost forgotten) layers of the site.