World
Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Exterior Photography, DoorLes Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenLes Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Exterior Photography, FacadeLes Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, BeamLes Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Cheverny, France
  • Lighting Design : Raphaël Kadid
  • Execution : Chevalier Guillemot architectes
  • Collaboration : 3IA, BET Poureau, CB économie
  • Decoration : Be-Poles
  • City : Cheverny
  • Country : France
Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Exterior Photography, Door
© Maxime Verret

Text description provided by the architects. The new buildings have to deal with an existing context. Originally, before it was completely separated and diffuse, the plot was composed of a castle and its outbuildings.

Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maxime Verret
Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Maxime Verret
Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Image 28 of 30
Plan - Site

The aim of this project is to regain this historic consistency by renovating the existing buildings and adding new ones.

Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Charles Bouchaib

New buildings are sharing some common aspects with the existing buildings, form, scale, and material, but affirm at the same time their strong identity.

Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table, Beam
© Maxime Verret

This whole is finally forming a new kind of hamlet revealing the existing (but almost forgotten) layers of the site.  

Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Deck
© Charles Bouchaib

Project location

Address:23 Rte de Fougère, 41700 Cheverny, France

Collet Muller Architectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsFrance
Cite: "Les Sources de Cheverny Hotel / Collet Muller Architectes" 12 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994758/les-sources-de-cheverny-hotel-collet-muller-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

