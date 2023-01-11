Submit a Project Advertise
Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office

Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office

Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Office Buildings, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Design Principals : Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang
  • Project Leaders : Yingzi Yuan, Xian Zhang
  • Design Team : Tianyun Li, Tianhui Li, Zhenghua Li, Yanni Tang, Liying Huang, Chundong Zhang
  • Lighting Consultant : Xin Zhang
  • Co Designer : BIAD & John Martin International Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Co Design Project Leader : Peng Wang
  • Co Design Team : lijie Ren (Architecture), Tieying Wang, Shaobin Jiao, Lizhe Sun (Structure), Wanyue Zhang, Hongtao Ren (Water Supply & Drainage), Xinran Zhao, Li Chen (HVAC), Jia Liu, Hao Zhang (Current), Yun Lan, Zhijin Cai (Interior)
  • Client : Beijing Changping Science Park Development Co., Ltd.
  • City : Beijing
  • Country : China
Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. The Home Office Tower converts a residential building into much-needed office space in the city of Tiantong Yuan, known as the “largest sleeping city in the world”.

Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

Tiantong Yuan is the home of over 700,000 people who make the hours-long commute back and forth to Beijing each day. The large concentration of residential-only developments in Tiantong Yuan results in massive daily traffic jams on the way to downtown Beijing. During working hours, Tiantongyuan becomes a ghost town. The Home Office Tower is the first project of this type in the Tiantong Science and Technology Park. It is a focus area for the city-wide Huitian Plan, which aims to provide a greater mixture of uses in this residential area by converting vacant residential buildings into office buildings.

Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Weiqi Jin
Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Image 29 of 38
Exploded Diagram
Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence, Brick, Facade
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

The conversion process involved the partial reinforcement of the original building’s structure and carving out a ring around the building core through the original residential units. Some areas were enclosed to provide shared restrooms and common areas. Additional spaces were added on the ground floor and basement levels such as shared office areas and meeting rooms. And a cafeteria, gym, market, and cafe provide much-needed amenities for the surrounding community.

Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam, Chair
© Weiqi Jin

Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography
© Weiqi Jin

The landscaping around the office building is designed as a public space for office workers as well as local residents. Landscaping and Orange colored building elements provide shade and public areas with seating for rest and gatherings. Lighting is incorporated into these additions to extend the period of use for these spaces into the evening. The orange additional also serves to distinguish it from surrounding residential towers and broadcast conversion from a distance.

Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Deck
© Weiqi Jin
Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Image 33 of 38
Plan - 1st Floor
Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Fence
© Weiqi Jin

Projects such as the Home Office Tower can drastically impact the lives of residents in Tiantongyuan. People can walk instead of driving, have more time for meals with their families, and balance work life with exercise and entertainment. In addition, reduced commute times and more transportation options for moving between places result in a significant reduction in pollution.

Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam, Courtyard
© Weiqi Jin

Project location

Address:Changping District, Beijing, China

People's Architecture Office
GlassSteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsRefurbishmentRenovationChina

Cite: "Home Office Tower / People's Architecture Office" 11 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

© Weiqi Jin

办公环橙 / 众建筑

