Baixo Shelter / gru.a

Houses • Petrópolis, Brazil Architects: gru.a

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 70 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Rafael Salim

Project Team : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish, Ingrid Colares, Antonio Machado

Structural Studies : Rodrigo Affonso

Lighting Design : Maneco Quinderé

Construction : Alex e Aleandro Souza da Silva

City : Petrópolis

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The “Abrigo Baixo” is part of 3 projected buildings on a site in the valley of the vines, region of Rio de Janeiro: “Pavilhão” (the first to be constructed, in 2016), “Abrigo Alto” and “Abrigo Baixo” planned in 2019 and finalized in 2022. Each of them has 30m2 of interior area and has a space reserved for sleep - closed off with a light curtain - a room connected to the front deck, a small kitchen, and a fully equipped bathroom.

The valley shelters follow the same construction system and layouts: spans of 3 and 5 meters with supports ranging from pillars in wood to ceramic masonry walls. The solid wood framework supports the roof in thermo-acoustic trapezoidal tile panels, which lean over to form eaves of up to 1.80 m. In more controlled environments (bedrooms and bathrooms) a thin slab of reinforced concrete works as a ceiling, creating a double layer of insulation from the outside.

In the section that overlooks the valley, the “Abrigo Baixo” is closed by a panel of plywood panels that open at two different heights, referring to the traditional system of farm doors.