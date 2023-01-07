Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Baixo Shelter / gru.a

Baixo Shelter / gru.a

Baixo Shelter / gru.a

Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Forest
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Windows, Door

Houses
Petrópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: gru.a
  Area: 70
  Year: 2022
  Photographs:
    Photographs :Rafael Salim
  • Project Team : Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish, Ingrid Colares, Antonio Machado
  • Structural Studies : Rodrigo Affonso
  • Lighting Design : Maneco Quinderé
  • Construction : Alex e Aleandro Souza da Silva
  • City : Petrópolis
  • Country : Brazil
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rafael Salim

Text description provided by the architects. The “Abrigo Baixo” is part of 3 projected buildings on a site in the valley of the vines, region of Rio de Janeiro: “Pavilhão” (the first to be constructed, in 2016), “Abrigo Alto” and “Abrigo Baixo” planned in 2019 and finalized in 2022. Each of them has 30m2 of interior area and has a space reserved for sleep - closed off with a light curtain - a room connected to the front deck, a small kitchen, and a fully equipped bathroom. 

Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Image 10 of 17
Floor plan
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Image 14 of 17
Section
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim

The valley shelters follow the same construction system and layouts: spans of 3 and 5 meters with supports ranging from pillars in wood to ceramic masonry walls. The solid wood framework supports the roof in thermo-acoustic trapezoidal tile panels, which lean over to form eaves of up to 1.80 m. In more controlled environments (bedrooms and bathrooms) a thin slab of reinforced concrete works as a ceiling, creating a double layer of insulation from the outside.

Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rafael Salim
Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Rafael Salim

In the section that overlooks the valley, the “Abrigo Baixo” is closed by a panel of plywood panels that open at two different heights, referring to the traditional system of farm doors.

Baixo Shelter / gru.a - Interior Photography, Windows, Door
© Rafael Salim

Project gallery

gru.a
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil

Cite: "Baixo Shelter / gru.a" [Abrigo Baixo / gru.a] 07 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

