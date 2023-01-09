Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture

ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture

Save
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture

ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior PhotographyToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, ColumnToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, BeamToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Renovation, Retail
Beijing, China
  • Architects: F.O.G. Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :InSpace Architecture Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Beiyi, Youlong
  • Lead Architects : Yu Zheng, Di Zhan
  • Design Team : Dejing Zou, Leilei Wu, Shengqi Wang, Mo Tang, Ronghua Lei, Lu Jiang, Yingzi Huang, Shaokai Zhuang, Yuan Sun, Xinyue Zhang, Yixuan Chen, Yining Zheng, Xinwei Tao, Xiaomao Cao, Shaokai Hou, Aijie Xiong, Khoon Choi, Di Zhan, Yu Zheng
  • Project Management : Qianshi Shen
  • Lighting Design : Xu Zhang (LB Design)
  • Structural Design : Xinwei Tao, Haibo Wang
  • Construction Drawing : BSD
  • Contractor : Youlong Jinsheng
  • Client : ToSummer
  • City : Beijing
  • Country : China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© InSpace Architecture Photography

Text description provided by the architects. ToSummer’s new flagship store in Beijing is situated within a 500-square-meter Siheyuan complex built mid-Qing dynasty, located at 23 Guozijian St. This is the second historical building conservation project ToSummer has undertaken in China after “111 Hunan Rd.,” and the restoration alone took a year to finish. At the sight of this 280-year-old architecture, we began by asking ourselves to find balance between conservation and development.

Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© InSpace Architecture Photography
Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 34 of 37
Axonometric Exterior
Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© InSpace Architecture Photography

Ledoux and William Morris’s contrary positions on heritage preservation fuelled our thinking. Ledoux posits that when restoring an old building, architects should employ traditional methods of construction and materials congruent with its texture to “repair the old in adherence to its original appearance.” This approach certainly complies with the principle of preserving the authenticity and integrity of architectural heritages, as laid down by The Venice Charter. Yet, when applied to large-volume architectural remains that have not been heritagized, Ledoux’s approach seems insufficient for properly placing new functions or integrating old buildings into modern urban life. Morris’s view seemingly made it easier for us to justify new designs; in reality, it led us to ponder over some more concrete issues. Firstly, how do we determine what structures, components, and elements of the Siheyuan to keep, replace, or eliminate? How do we highlight the building’s cultural and historical significance? Questions of the sort urged us to establish design criteria.

Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Column
© InSpace Architecture Photography
Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Image 35 of 37
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Column, Beam, Windows
© InSpace Architecture Photography
Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© InSpace Architecture Photography

The original Siheyuan complex may be seen as an intact, enclosed spatial system built to accommodate its old functions. The installation of new ones must be preceded by breakdown of the old system into a series of loosely connected sub-spaces. According to Derrida on deconstructionism, deconstruction is not a denial of the original space but positive reconstruction going hand in hand with demolition. We approached deconstruction from both an epistemic standpoint and an experiential standpoint. While studying Siheyuan helped us effectively deconstruct the space, we also intended to document the impacts of colours, materials, plants, temperatures, sounds, and other spatial constituents on people’s subjective experiences.

Save this picture!
ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture - Exterior Photography
© InSpace Architecture Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No.23 Guozijian Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
F.O.G. Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationCommercial ArchitectureRetailChina
Cite: "ToSummer Store Beijing / F.O.G. Architecture" 09 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994592/tosummer-beijing-fog-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© InSpace Architecture Photography

观夏北京旗舰店 / F.O.G.建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags