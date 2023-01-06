Submit a Project Advertise
World
A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys

A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Exterior Photography, Windows

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture
Chuncheon-si, South Korea
A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kyungsub Shin

Text description provided by the architects. This observatory makes the process of walking up the observatory a rich visual and physical experience. The pedestrian path and open space around the site are naturally drawn into the observatory, extending the urban flow toward the roof and the open decks extending in different directions, allowing you to discover a new aspect of Chuncheon Lakeside

A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin
A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Image 29 of 37
Elevation 01
A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Kyungsub Shin

The stairs winding around the observatory and the cantilevered slab provide an optimized view in all directions facing the Chuncheon Lakeside, and a clear open view is available from the top. Unlike the view from the open deck, which stretches out long and provides an experience of becoming one with the panoramic view in front of you, the view around the Lake through small frames on the stairs and landings of the observatory makes you feel as if you are viewing a picture at a museum.

A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Steel, Handrail
© Kyungsub Shin
A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Image 23 of 37
Plan - Ground Floor
A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Kyungsub Shin
A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Image 26 of 37
Plan - 3rd Floor
A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Kyungsub Shin

The curved aluminum panels covering the observatory embody rich phenomena and experiences. The size of the perforated holes, which resemble thousands of droplets, varies from 0.5cm to 3.0cm in diameter, securing an opening rate of 70% at eye level and making it look blocked or open depending on the viewing angle. Through perforated holes, the effect of light showers is created from the inside and an immaterial sense of mass is created from the outside. In particular, the wave-like shape created by the perforated panels covering the facade embodies the symbolic image of the soft yet strong landmark of Chuncheon Lakeside.

A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Exterior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

The inwardly curved perforated panel has its own structural rigidity, minimizing the fixtures that support the panels. In addition, these curved surfaces induce various reactions of light such as reflection, passage, and overlap depending on the viewing angle, and these changes overlap with the mass of the heavy concrete core inside to create a colorful sense of depth every moment of the day.

A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys - Exterior Photography
© Kyungsub Shin

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Emer-sys
Public Architecture South Korea
Cite: "A Thousand Plateaus Observatory / Emer-sys" 06 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

