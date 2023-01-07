Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Villa Connect / Story Architecture

Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeVilla Connect / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, ChairVilla Connect / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsVilla Connect / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVilla Connect / Story Architecture

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: Story Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  525
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Minq Bui
Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Minq Bui

Text description provided by the architects. Return to reality, that is the criterion when developing ideas to design spaces that serve people. Connect Villa also develops design ideas based on this criterion, when you come back to reality, you can connect well with people, with nature, and with yourself. Connect Villa project is located in Moi City, Thu Dau Mot, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam. Connect Villa serves Spouses, 2 sons, and grandparents. The owner is a person who has a simple lifestyle, loves nature,

Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Countertop, Chair
© Minq Bui
Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Image 21 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor
Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Chair
© Minq Bui

To create cohesion among family members, we develop an architecture that makes people feel interested to live in reality. it does not have too many decorations, accents, or impressive materials and items for people to immerse in it. and the architecture is not so minimalistic that people feel deprived, then they will dream of better things Interesting architectural space, just enough for you to return to reality, you have the reality of having it all. Family members can easily be in contact with nature thanks to the bedroom which can open in many different directions to the outside. and can also open the bedroom window in the house thanks to the skylight,

Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Minq Bui
Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Handrail
© Minq Bui

The block is designed much back from the road and develops in an L-shape embracing the swimming pool, helping the space of the rooms to have a view of the pool. And through the balcony or window of the bedrooms can easily see and connect with each other. Skylights and skylights of the stairs are cleverly arranged so that the bedrooms do not share walls to create privacy for each individual but also create a connection between floors in the house.

Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Image 29 of 29
Section
Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Minq Bui

An architecture just enough, a space just enough, exploiting the density and hollowness in architecture to create a balance of space and shape. help people have a clearer idea of ​​reality and living space so that they can live happily, happily, and sustainably with their families.

Villa Connect / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Minq Bui

Project gallery

About this office
Story Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
