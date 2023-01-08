Submit a Project Advertise
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cultural Architecture, Healthcare
Macas, Ecuador
  • Architects: Side FX Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  370
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Lead Architects : Sebastián Benítez y José Pedro Vásconez
  • Design Team : Sebastián Benítez, José Pedro Vásconez y Ana Gabriela Duque
  • Clients : Hidroabanico S.A.
  • Engineering : APE Ingeniería, Ricardo Falcón.
  • Landscape : Side FX Arquitectura y Gabriel Tello.
  • Collaborators : Paúl Sarmiento, Kirman Vega.
  • City : Macas
  • Country : Ecuador
Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolás Provoste C.

Text description provided by the architects. The new Day Center for The Elderly is part of the Territorial Development Projects program promoted by the government of Ecuador, whose purpose is to cover unsatisfied basic needs, social investment and poverty reduction based on the sustainability of the socio-territorial space, in the area of influence of the power generation plants.

Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nicolás Provoste C.
Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Image 36 of 36
Sketch
Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste C.

The General Proaño district, where the project is located, is one of the eight rural districts that make up the Morona canton, in the province of Morona Santiago, located in the Ecuadorian Amazon region, with a predominantly warm-humid climate.

Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste C.

We were asked to replace the existing infrastructure of the Day Center for The Elderly which felt more like a warehouse than a care center. Our new dignified, spacious infrastructure offers the elderly an increase in their quality of life with access to group actives and health care personnel leading to a more purpose filled, productive day.

Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste C.
Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Image 30 of 36
Floor Plan

The facility is a single level structure which facilitates safe and comfortable use by the elderly clients.  It is made up of a medical and dental office, a multipurpose room and workshop, an administrative area, a kitchen and dining room for 40 people, bathrooms and warehouses. The project is located on a communal property belonging to the municipality, where several public buildings of different uses had already existed. The U-shaped design of the new structure incorporates these preexisting structures with their related services. The new Day Center for The Elderly and the existing building that houses the headquarters of the Autonomous Government of Proaño surround an interior patio that receives visitors as soon as they cross the entrance door. The patio acts as a space for contemplation and recreation. 

Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nicolás Provoste C.

The layout of the volumes makes the building itself the boundary between the public and private areas, providing security and protection to whoever is inside and, in turn, inviting the passerby to appropriate the front square. On the other hand, the roof, inspired by those in the surrounding area, marks the entrance and highlights each individual area.  The proposed architecture is honest, austere and true to itself, ensuring that each material has its own form of expression and, when combined, they manage to reinterpret local architecture and its materials.

Save this picture!
The New Day Center for The Elderly / Side FX Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nicolás Provoste C.

Project location

Address:Proaño, Macas, Ecuador

About this office
Side FX Arquitectura
Office

