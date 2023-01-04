Submit a Project Advertise
World
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio

Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio

Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeWyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Garden, CourtyardWyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, BeamWyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - GardenWyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture
Phu Quoc, Vietnam
  • Principal Architect : Nguyen Hoang Manh
  • Concept Design : Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung
  • Technical Design : Bui Hoang Bao, Nguyen Thi Hao
  • Furniture Contractor : Thanh Thang Thang Long
  • City : Phu Quoc
  • Country : Vietnam
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a hospitality building located in the coastal resort of Phu Quoc. With the desire to bring a new perspective that is both modern and traditional to this building, we think about the image of the lantern. The lantern will give the experience a soft, gentle feeling of light at night, and be a highlight at the entrance to the resort. The main material selected is bare brick, in order to exude the beauty of meticulousness and precision of the local mason.

Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Trieu Chien
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Image 37 of 42
Plan - Ground Floor
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Trieu Chien
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Image 40 of 42
Section 01
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows, Courtyard
© Trieu Chien

During the day, the bricklayer could block and soften the sunlight, while providing excellent natural ventilation for the building, which is one of the prerequisites of architecture for tropical climates. Inside the lobby space is The courtyard is the crucial element that once again affirms the immutable values of traditional architecture passed down to this day.

Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden
© Trieu Chien
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Trieu Chien

Just by applying techniques of exploiting, softening, or contrasting natural light, along with the organization to create wind convection throughout all spaces, the project has created a separate atmosphere for relaxation. The indigenous materials of bamboo, bare brick, wood, and grindstone... once again create a great mix and bring a strong connection to the local area.

Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Garden
© Trieu Chien
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Interior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Trieu Chien
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Image 42 of 42
Diagram
Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Trieu Chien

If we wonder about the role of architecture in human life, whether the basic value is providing sufficient shade from which people can stay underneath and get as much of the beauties of nature as possible from the sun, the wind the grass, the water...

Wyndham Clubhouse / MIA Design Studio - Garden
© Trieu Chien

Project location

Address:5XH9+724, Dương Tơ, Phú Quốc, Kiên Giang, Vietnam

MIA Design Studio
Brick

