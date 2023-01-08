Submit a Project Advertise
Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán

Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography, Stairs, Arch, ColumnSanta Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior PhotographySanta Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography, Arch, ArcadeSanta Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade, Arch, Column, ArcadeSanta Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Restoration, Renovation
Porcuna, Spain
  • Technical Architects : Rafael Jerez Romera, Javier Serrano Terrones
  • Construction Execution : José Luis González Gallego
  • Archeology : Rafael Antonio Saco Montilla
  • Engineering : Inmaculada Luque Pecci
  • Geotechnical Study : Tecnisondeos, S.C.A.
  • Lighting : Iguzzini
  • Construction : Ayuntamiento de Porcuna
  • City : Porcuna
  • Country : Spain
Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural space is defined by light and matter. Building a space is not a constructive exercise, but the process by which these two elements coexist. This project revolves around the remains of what was the hermitage of Santa Ana de Porcuna. A space battered by the vicissitudes of abandonment and aggressive interventions with the building. The main objective of the project was, by recovering and restoring the pre-existing elements, to provide the necessary spatiality to recover the essentials of a religious space.

Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography, Stairs, Arch, Column
© Javier Callejas Sevilla
Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Image 12 of 17
Floor Plan
Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Image 14 of 17
Section
Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

With the entry of light in an orderly, sober and serene way, it has been possible to recover the transcendental dimension of the architecture of the church. As if it were a pantheon, a vertical oculus has been opened that tenses the space and lets in “the light that comes from above”. Given the archaeological component of the place of burials and tombs (obtained from the different archaeological excavations), the new intervention needs to recover the volumetry and also provide what is necessary to characterize this architecture as that of a religious space.

Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography, Arcade, Arch
© Javier Callejas Sevilla
Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Callejas Sevilla
Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Image 17 of 17
Axo
Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Facade, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

The intervention for the Church of Santa Ana en Porcuna is organized on three different fronts: archaeological excavation (with the corresponding conservation of the remains), patrimonial restoration of the emerging structures, and the incorporation of minimal contemporary architectural elements for the enhancement of the new space. Thus, with that “noli me tangere” approach we manage to make the pre-existing elements coexist with contemporary elements, knowing at all times what has been restored and what has been incorporated.

Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas Sevilla

Project location

Address:Calle Sta. Ana, 23790 Porcuna, Jaén, Spain

Pablo Millán
Stone

Cite: "Santa Ana de Porcuna Chapel Restoration / Pablo Millán" [Restauración ermita de Santa Ana de Porcuna / Pablo Millán] 08 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994409/santa-ana-de-porcuna-chape-restoration-pablo-millan> ISSN 0719-8884

