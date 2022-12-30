Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch

+ 16

Factory • Ninh Hòa, Vietnam Architects: Chi.Arch

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Thanh Pham

Lead Architects : Ho Nguyen Thuy Quynh

Concept Design : Ho Nguyen Thuy Quynh, Nguyen Nhat Danh

Architect In Charge : Ho Nguyen Thuy Quynh

Architect : Truong Minh Tung, Nguyen The Ha

Plumbing Engineer : Dang Kha Luan

Me Engineer : Dong Hai Trieu

Construction : Nguyen Van Cong, sixsense worker

City : Ninh Hòa

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Plastic waste is probably a common obsession in the world today, especially in developing countries like Vietnam. Plastic waste comes from consumption habits and production costs in general. Changing habits is not easy. For many tourist areas, this amount of waste also makes Vietnam's image less friendly.

To contribute to changing that habit and preserving the surrounding environment, a resort in Ninh Van Bay develops a small project to produce bottled water, serving the needs of visitors and staff. The work is a traditional wooden structure mixed with a bit of innovation to refresh the experience space. The building has a main space for producing pure water bottled in glass, next to it is a space for visitors to experience.

Environmentally friendly building materials are always the top priority for the projects here, taking advantage of traditional materials and construction methods, wooden truss structures, thatched roofs, granito concrete floors. The image of the project hidden in the canopy of the forest is both friendly and new, contributing to directing people toward the effective use of natural resources and limiting industrial waste.

Using recycled materials such as bottles, forest trees to make lights or simple loose furniture is also a way to contribute to directing people toward preserving nature. The production space must be both hygienic according to the production process and easy to observe the production lines and machines. In addition, the lobby area also has other equipment such as microscopes, and large screens to introduce more about products and water, especially for kids, equipping them with more knowledge about an important resource in a small tour of the resort.