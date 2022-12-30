Submit a Project Advertise
World
Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch

Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch

Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Exterior Photography, GardenWater Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Interior Photography, Garden, BeamWater Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Interior Photography, BeamWater Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Interior Photography, Table, BeamWater Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - More Images+ 16

Factory
Ninh Hòa, Vietnam
  • Architects: Chi.Arch
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Thanh Pham
  • Lead Architects : Ho Nguyen Thuy Quynh
  • Concept Design : Ho Nguyen Thuy Quynh, Nguyen Nhat Danh
  • Architect In Charge : Ho Nguyen Thuy Quynh
  • Architect : Truong Minh Tung, Nguyen The Ha
  • Plumbing Engineer : Dang Kha Luan
  • Me Engineer : Dong Hai Trieu
  • Construction : Nguyen Van Cong, sixsense worker
  • City : Ninh Hòa
  • Country : Vietnam
Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Thanh Pham

Text description provided by the architects. Plastic waste is probably a common obsession in the world today, especially in developing countries like Vietnam. Plastic waste comes from consumption habits and production costs in general. Changing habits is not easy. For many tourist areas, this amount of waste also makes Vietnam's image less friendly.

Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Interior Photography, Beam
© Thanh Pham
Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Image 18 of 21
Plan
Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Thanh Pham

To contribute to changing that habit and preserving the surrounding environment, a resort in Ninh Van Bay develops a small project to produce bottled water, serving the needs of visitors and staff. The work is a traditional wooden structure mixed with a bit of innovation to refresh the experience space. The building has a main space for producing pure water bottled in glass, next to it is a space for visitors to experience.

Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Interior Photography, Garden, Beam
© Thanh Pham
Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Image 19 of 21
Section
Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Interior Photography, Beam
© Thanh Pham

Environmentally friendly building materials are always the top priority for the projects here, taking advantage of traditional materials and construction methods, wooden truss structures, thatched roofs, granito concrete floors. The image of the project hidden in the canopy of the forest is both friendly and new, contributing to directing people toward the effective use of natural resources and limiting industrial waste.

Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Thanh Pham
Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Image 20 of 21
Elevation 01
Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Thanh Pham

Using recycled materials such as bottles, forest trees to make lights or simple loose furniture is also a way to contribute to directing people toward preserving nature. The production space must be both hygienic according to the production process and easy to observe the production lines and machines. In addition, the lobby area also has other equipment such as microscopes, and large screens to introduce more about products and water, especially for kids, equipping them with more knowledge about an important resource in a small tour of the resort.

Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Thanh Pham

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ninh Van Bay, Ninh Hòa, Vietnam

Cite: "Water Bottling Plant / Chi.Arch" 30 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994392/water-bottling-plant-chrch> ISSN 0719-8884

