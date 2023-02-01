Submit a Project Advertise
Guest House / HEIMA architects

Guest House / HEIMA architects

Guest House / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. A private guest house designed by Heima Architects is situated in northern Lithuania, on a hill near a group of trees overlooking the valley and the existing water basin. Part of a larger complex of recreational buildings, the 150-square-meter guest house is designed to blend in with the natural surroundings and has a unique layout, with four volumes organized among the trees to avoid deforestation. This creates a close connection with the surrounding nature and a sense of privacy for guests.

Guest House / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj
Guest House / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

The guest house consists of three hotel-type bedrooms with private bathrooms and a shared kitchen-parlor room for joint activities. The transparency of the corridor and shared spaces invites residents to spend time together and enjoy the rural background, while the house's location on the highest part of the plot allows for panoramic views of the surrounding ponds and complex. During the warmer seasons, guests can also enjoy the large terrace, which incorporates some of the existing trees around the house.

Guest House / HEIMA architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Norbert Tukaj
Guest House / HEIMA architects - Image 21 of 23
Guest House / HEIMA architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Norbert Tukaj

The main architectural elements of the complex are the sloped roofs, which form four volumes and define different spaces in the house. Each roof is unique in shape, but all have skylights at the top to allow for natural light. The exposed roof and other structural elements serve as accents in the interior, which is mostly neutral with dark and white tones. Lightwells also add natural light to the main area and each suite bathroom.

Guest House / HEIMA architects - Interior Photography, Door, Beam
© Norbert Tukaj
Guest House / HEIMA architects - Image 20 of 23
Guest House / HEIMA architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Norbert Tukaj

The guest house is constructed using natural materials, with wooden exterior walls and an oak shingle roof. The interior spaces also feature a lot of wooden details, including structural elements and furniture, stone tile flooring and stucco walls serve as background materials. Overall, the guest house is a part of a contemporary retreat that offers guests a comfortable and convenient living experience, with a strong connection to the natural surroundings.

Guest House / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj
Guest House / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Norbert Tukaj

