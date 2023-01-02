Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairDaniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Sink, Table, Shelving, Countertop, Chair, BeamDaniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeDaniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Dining room, BeamDaniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Cultural Architecture, Educational Architecture, Renovation
Coldrerio, Switzerland
Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz

Text description provided by the architects. The Daniello mill is a building that stands on the banks of the Roncaglia stream, in the center of the Motta Valley Park, between the municipalities of Coldrerio and Novazzano.

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz

The building dates back to the early 1800s. The original building housed a room with three millstones and an oil mill, a stable, a garage, a barn and the rooms where the miller lived. In addition to the Daniello mill building, there are also two other buildings: a two-storey building, originally used for breeding silkworms and a shed open on the sides. The mill consists of two buildings with traditional masonry that intersect on right angles The three original millstones and the oil mill are conserved on the ground floor of the southern body. One of the three millstones and the crusher are working and are put into operation through two external water wheels (one in wood, one in metal) fed with water from the canal.

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Sink, Table, Shelving, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz
Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Image 45 of 46
Section 05
Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz

The renovation project of the building plans to keep the volume and the original character of the building unchanged and transforming it into an educational-congress centre. The intervention involves the conservation and enhancement of the part of the building that houses the historical activities: the ground floor with the mill room and the small house-museum of the Galli family. The room with the machines has been restored, without any addition of thermal insulation to not compromise its original appearance.

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Windows
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz

The wooden water wheel, which was in very poor condition, has been restored. On the ground floor, the elevator-stairway block, the rooms with toilets and a new space for displaying the products of the mill and original historical objects have been added.
The new masonry interventions were made of reinforced concrete left exposed.

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz
Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Image 29 of 46
Plan building 01
Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Deck
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz

Two spaces have been created on the first floor: a 50 m2 classroom for teaching (ancient truss room) and a multipurpose room (100 m2). The multi-purpose room is naturally illuminated by the original openings on the south side and a large new window (820cm long) that opens onto the park to the north.

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz

The roof of the multipurpose room has a 10 m long IPE 550 profile metal ridge beam, covered and transformed into a lighting fixture. The tie rods of the trusses are galvanized steel strands (18 mm diameter) stretched on site and suspended in the centre.

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Windows, Facade
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz
Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Image 41 of 46
Elevation 05

The floors are concrete with added red aggregates (red marble of Verona and porphyry of Cuasso al Monte), then smoothed. Room heating is provided by two pellet stoves.

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz

Part of the original plaster was preserved where possible, the rest of the brickwork was finished with lime-based plaster. The two facades of the entrance were painted in the original yellow colour.

Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Marcelo Villada Ortiz

Project location

Address:Coldrerio, Switzerland

Cite: "Daniello Mill Renovation / Enrico Sassi Architetto" 02 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994353/daniello-mill-renovation-enrico-sassi-architetto> ISSN 0719-8884

