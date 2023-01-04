Modernization and Restoration of the Ipiranga Museum / H+F Arquitetos

+ 29

Project Year : Eduardo Ferroni e Pablo Hereñú (Coord.), Camila Omiya , Camila Paim, Felipe Maia, Josephine Poirot Delpech, Leonardo Bonfim, Lúcia Furlan, Luna Brandão, Levy Vitorino, Maria Beatriz Souza, Marina Uematsu , Mateus Loschi , Sofia Toi, Stephanie Galdino

Restoration Design : OAR

Restoration Work : PAULICÉIA

Restoration : Olympio Augusto Ribeiro (Coord.); Griselda Klüppel , Anna Beatriz Ayroza Galvão; Mita Ito; Michele Amorim, Naiara Amorim Carvalho, Vivian Oliveira

Structures : Companhia de Projetos

Foundations : MAG Engenheiros Associados / Nouh Engenharia

Hydraulic Installations : Ramoska & Castellani Projetistas Associados Ltda.

Automation : Bettoni Automação, Segurança e Consultoria

Mechanical Installations : THERMOPLAN Engenharia Térmica

Landscape Design : Raul Pereira Arquitetos Associados

Lighting Design : Lux Projetos

Exhibition Design : Metrópole Arquitetos

Conservation Architects : Claudia Carvalho

Fire Protection : FEUERTEC Engenharia

Thermal Consultant : Greenwatt

Acoustics : Harmonia Acústica

Window Frames : Dinaflex / Pedro Martins

Accessibility : Elisa Prado

Waterproofing : Proassp Assessoria & Projetos

Historical Researcher : Memórias Assessoria e Projetos

Planted Trees : CBFT

Vertical Circulation : EMPRO Engenharia

Earthwork : Estudio Piza Engenharia, Arquitetura e Urb.

Legal Consultant : Maia e Martines Arquitetura e Design

Visual Identity : CLDT

General Management : FUSP

Project Management : SETEC

Construction : CONCREJATO

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The set of proposed interventions does not want to be highlighted. The general objective is not to impose the face of the new, but to reveal in a new way what is already there, through articulations, spatial dispositions and new paths that the interventions discreetly provide. The emphasis of the new elements does not reside in their appearance, but in their performance, in what they are capable of promoting, in their effectiveness in dynamizing and enhancing the virtues of the preexisting ones.

The first action plan focuses on works to recover the physical integrity and rehabilitation/modernization of the existing building, as well as the creation of a new, complementary and integrated sector, containing most of the services and areas necessary for the full functioning of a contemporary museum.

We sought to conceive this expansion not as an annex or appendix, but as an underground extension of the pre-existing building which, in turn, opens up the possibility of connecting the Museum to the Park in a more powerful way and configures a new access esplanade, which extends all the way to Patriotas Street.