World
Modernization and Restoration of the Ipiranga Museum / H+F Arquitetos

Modernization and Restoration of the Ipiranga Museum / H+F Arquitetos

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Museums & Exhibit, Restoration
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Project Year : Eduardo Ferroni e Pablo Hereñú (Coord.), Camila Omiya , Camila Paim, Felipe Maia, Josephine Poirot Delpech, Leonardo Bonfim, Lúcia Furlan, Luna Brandão, Levy Vitorino, Maria Beatriz Souza, Marina Uematsu , Mateus Loschi , Sofia Toi, Stephanie Galdino
  • Restoration Design : OAR
  • Restoration Work : PAULICÉIA
  • Restoration : Olympio Augusto Ribeiro (Coord.); Griselda Klüppel , Anna Beatriz Ayroza Galvão; Mita Ito; Michele Amorim, Naiara Amorim Carvalho, Vivian Oliveira
  • Structures : Companhia de Projetos
  • Foundations : MAG Engenheiros Associados / Nouh Engenharia
  • Hydraulic Installations : Ramoska & Castellani Projetistas Associados Ltda.
  • Automation : Bettoni Automação, Segurança e Consultoria
  • Mechanical Installations : THERMOPLAN Engenharia Térmica
  • Landscape Design : Raul Pereira Arquitetos Associados
  • Lighting Design : Lux Projetos
  • Exhibition Design : Metrópole Arquitetos
  • Conservation Architects : Claudia Carvalho
  • Fire Protection : FEUERTEC Engenharia
  • Thermal Consultant : Greenwatt
  • Acoustics : Harmonia Acústica
  • Window Frames : Dinaflex / Pedro Martins
  • Accessibility : Elisa Prado
  • Waterproofing : Proassp Assessoria & Projetos
  • Historical Researcher : Memórias Assessoria e Projetos
  • Planted Trees : CBFT
  • Vertical Circulation : EMPRO Engenharia
  • Earthwork : Estudio Piza Engenharia, Arquitetura e Urb.
  • Legal Consultant : Maia e Martines Arquitetura e Design
  • Visual Identity : CLDT
  • General Management : FUSP
  • Project Management : SETEC
  • Construction : CONCREJATO
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The set of proposed interventions does not want to be highlighted. The general objective is not to impose the face of the new, but to reveal in a new way what is already there, through articulations, spatial dispositions and new paths that the interventions discreetly provide. The emphasis of the new elements does not reside in their appearance, but in their performance, in what they are capable of promoting, in their effectiveness in dynamizing and enhancing the virtues of the preexisting ones.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Modernization and Restoration of the Ipiranga Museum / H+F Arquitetos - Image 24 of 34
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The first action plan focuses on works to recover the physical integrity and rehabilitation/modernization of the existing building, as well as the creation of a new, complementary and integrated sector, containing most of the services and areas necessary for the full functioning of a contemporary museum.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Modernization and Restoration of the Ipiranga Museum / H+F Arquitetos - Image 23 of 34
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Modernization and Restoration of the Ipiranga Museum / H+F Arquitetos - Image 20 of 34
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

We sought to conceive this expansion not as an annex or appendix, but as an underground extension of the pre-existing building which, in turn, opens up the possibility of connecting the Museum to the Park in a more powerful way and configures a new access esplanade, which extends all the way to Patriotas Street.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

H+F Arquitetos
