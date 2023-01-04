Modernization and Restoration of the Ipiranga Museum / H+F Arquitetos

-
Architects: H+F Arquitetos
- Area : 16338 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Nelson Kon, Alberto Ricci
- City : São Paulo
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The set of proposed interventions does not want to be highlighted. The general objective is not to impose the face of the new, but to reveal in a new way what is already there, through articulations, spatial dispositions and new paths that the interventions discreetly provide. The emphasis of the new elements does not reside in their appearance, but in their performance, in what they are capable of promoting, in their effectiveness in dynamizing and enhancing the virtues of the preexisting ones.
The first action plan focuses on works to recover the physical integrity and rehabilitation/modernization of the existing building, as well as the creation of a new, complementary and integrated sector, containing most of the services and areas necessary for the full functioning of a contemporary museum.
We sought to conceive this expansion not as an annex or appendix, but as an underground extension of the pre-existing building which, in turn, opens up the possibility of connecting the Museum to the Park in a more powerful way and configures a new access esplanade, which extends all the way to Patriotas Street.