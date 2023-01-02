Miwo Hotel / AT DESIGN

+ 22

Design Team : Mo Shen, Jianyong Zhang, Zhiwen Jin

Lighting Design : 杭州乐翰照明设计工程有限公司

Brand Design : SPIRITLAKE

City : Lishui

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. Miwo Hotel is located on the top of a mountain in Suichang County, Lishui City. It is rich in tea hills and reservoirs and named after hot springs. It is a popular resort for tourists to spend their holidays there. The name "Mi Wo" hopes that the hotel can have the temperature of a home, and will come from far away guests, to enjoy this beautiful scenery. In view of the unique geographical environment of the hotel surrounded by mountains, the designer used white paint on the building, like an off-white tree nest, depicting the boundary between light and dark in the forest, creating a unique landscape standing in the mountains. From a distance, the hotel was faintly visible through the trees, isolated from the hustle and bustle of the city, like a hidden nest of white trees.

In front of the building, the outdoor courtyard is presented in a circular state, as if embracing the whole of nature and the guests, adding the first sense of ceremony to the space. Water flows through the inner water system to the entrance, allowing the state of water flow to continue to the whole space, hiding the flow of life and time. Around the entrance, the eyes suddenly open, and a very open courtyard appears, erect the wall to create a rich line, and add a second ceremony to the space. Layers of stairs show the state of trees growing upward, bringing a sense of order in the light and shadow.

The structure of the building draws a minimalist and powerful line, presenting the cleanest and clearest state of nature. Against the blue of the sky, the senses are full of extreme enjoyment. Each side of the building presents a different state of beauty, and a multi-dimensional lifestyle unfolds here.

White is not only a color but also a deep feeling. The infinity pool and the blue sky form a dialogue with each other, forming a scene of the unity of water and sky, just like a spiritual lake in space. The pool acts as a medium connecting the inside and the outside, and the symbiosis of the space is further emphasized through the open volume allowing light to penetrate into the underground space. Sunlight shines through the flowing water waves into the underground space, adding a layer of vibrant color to the space.

Entering the interior of the space, the designer sets up the third sense of ceremony, through the marble wall to distinguish the reception area and the rest area, so that different Spaces have independence. The wraparound rest area is surrounded by columns connected to the top, and the curved structure wraps the top surface of the shape as if entering a forest. Floor-to-ceiling glass offers views of the lush landscape outside, blurring the boundary between the interior and the city. A rotating slide leads to the underground event space, which is interactive and fun.

Miwo has a total of seven guest rooms, among which three rooms on the third floor are in the form of independent rooms, bringing a homelike experience for a family. The cave-like pool is added to the guest room, where you can look at the distant scenery of the tea garden and experience the fun of the mountains. giving the island an air of isolation. Dream collection is located here, hoping that there is another time here, so that the guests from afar have a new experience. The choice of window orientation adds environmental considerations to the guest room, providing an excellent vantage point for observing the sunrise and sunset.

As far as the eye can see, the landscape is connected with the outside and inside, allowing the whole body and mind to be integrated into the mountain. The minimalist space structure creates a natural healing state of life, and beauty happens everywhere. The pure white world, let people relax their mind, only full of sky and green space, and feel the poetry of life in nature.