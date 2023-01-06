Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

+ 8

Workshop, Offices • Jardim Botânico, Brazil Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2014

Photographs Photographs : André Nazareth

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Btcino , Deca , Dimlux , Marmoraria Santa Cruz da Serra , Trimble , Vipy metais Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Lia Siqueira, Felipe Siqueira

Engineering : Laer

Structures : Abilitá

Lighting : Lumini

City : Jardim Botânico

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Originally consisting of an existing construction divided in two blocks, the project’s scope encompassed the creation of a space to house an art studio along with the artist’s archive, as well as social and leisure areas. The production studio was structured on the block towards the back, which fulfilled the necessary functions.

A new structure was needed to create a connecting axis between the block to the front and the indoor courtyard. It was important to bring together the archive and the library to establish a study area for research and filing. Comprised of a large-scale square iron mesh, a new architecture element was created to allow for the functioning of ample pivoting panels. The resulting verticality ensures the entrance of natural light, direct and cross ventilation. To highlight the view whilst protecting the artwork, sizable sliding doors in solar screen were developed for the internal sections of the façades.

A double height ceiling section and a staircase in metallic structure with exposed stringers characterize the space where the library was allocated. To accommodate the number of copies, the books were distributed within two floors. The use of metallic structure enabled slender and lighter pieces, providing continuity to the aesthetical language of the vertical plane and allowing for the visualization of the shelves as a single set. Long monolithic counters for necessary functional purposes were placed in areas of common use, where sliding racks, storage cabinets and the office lie within shared spaces.