Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. Brazil
  5. Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Save
Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyAtelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving, WindowsAtelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsAtelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamAtelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Workshop, Offices
Jardim Botânico, Brazil
  • Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2014
  • Photographs
    Photographs :André Nazareth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Btcino, Deca, Dimlux, Marmoraria Santa Cruz da Serra, Trimble, Vipy metais
  • Lead Architects : Lia Siqueira, Felipe Siqueira
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. Originally consisting of an existing construction divided in two blocks, the project’s scope encompassed the creation of a space to house an art studio along with the artist’s archive, as well as social and leisure areas. The production studio was structured on the block towards the back, which fulfilled the necessary functions.

Save this picture!
Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Stairs, Facade, Courtyard
© André Nazareth
Save this picture!
Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Image 12 of 13
Plans
Save this picture!
Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© André Nazareth
Save this picture!
Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Chair, Table
© André Nazareth

A new structure was needed to create a connecting axis between the block to the front and the indoor courtyard. It was important to bring together the archive and the library to establish a study area for research and filing. Comprised of a large-scale square iron mesh, a new architecture element was created to allow for the functioning of ample pivoting panels. The resulting verticality ensures the entrance of natural light, direct and cross ventilation. To highlight the view whilst protecting the artwork, sizable sliding doors in solar screen were developed for the internal sections of the façades. 

Save this picture!
Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© André Nazareth

A double height ceiling section and a staircase in metallic structure with exposed stringers characterize the space where the library was allocated. To accommodate the number of copies, the books were distributed within two floors. The use of metallic structure enabled slender and lighter pieces, providing continuity to the aesthetical language of the vertical plane and allowing for the visualization of the shelves as a single set. Long monolithic counters for necessary functional purposes were placed in areas of common use, where sliding racks, storage cabinets and the office lie within shared spaces.

Save this picture!
Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Glass
© André Nazareth

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jardim Botânico, Río de Janeiro - Estado de Río de Janeiro, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopOfficesBrazil
Cite: "Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura" [Atelier Horto / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura] 06 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994321/atelier-horto-siqueira-plus-azul-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags