World
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, BeamMarone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeMarone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, ChairMarone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows, PatioMarone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :André Nazareth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ArqLed, Deca, Marmoraria Santa Cruz da Serra, Mekal
  • Arquitetos Líderes : Lia Siqueira, Felipe Siqueira
  • Engineering : Fernando Cesar Mendes Cardoso Engenharia
  • Landscaping : Gilberto Elkis Paisagismo
  • Lighting Technician : Maneco Quinderé e Associados
  • Audio And Video : Mario Imperiano
  • Country : Brazil
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© André Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. The project, developed on a lengthwise axis occupied by the gallery, bets on the rational layout of the environments and on the transparency of the edges, allowing the occupation by internal gardens, natural light fluidity, ventilation, and the use of the spaces by the users. 

Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Beam
© André Nazareth
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© André Nazareth
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Image 15 of 17
Plan - Ground floor
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© André Nazareth
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood
© André Nazareth
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Image 17 of 17
Sections
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bench, Windows
© André Nazareth
Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Nazareth

Volumetry composed of transparent and opaque surfaces. Vertical planes in large panels of sliding brises, contrasting with the horizontal planes of unequal and intercalated rulers.

Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Chair, Windows, Patio
© André Nazareth

