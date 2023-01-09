Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

-
Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
- Year : 2018
-
Photographs :André Nazareth
-
Manufacturers : ArqLed, Deca, Marmoraria Santa Cruz da Serra, Mekal
More SpecsLess Specs
- Arquitetos Líderes : Lia Siqueira, Felipe Siqueira
- Engineering : Fernando Cesar Mendes Cardoso Engenharia
- Landscaping : Gilberto Elkis Paisagismo
- Lighting Technician : Maneco Quinderé e Associados
- Audio And Video : Mario Imperiano
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project, developed on a lengthwise axis occupied by the gallery, bets on the rational layout of the environments and on the transparency of the edges, allowing the occupation by internal gardens, natural light fluidity, ventilation, and the use of the spaces by the users.
Volumetry composed of transparent and opaque surfaces. Vertical planes in large panels of sliding brises, contrasting with the horizontal planes of unequal and intercalated rulers.