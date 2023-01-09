Marone House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

+ 12

Houses • Brazil Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2018

Photographs Photographs : André Nazareth

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : ArqLed , Deca , Marmoraria Santa Cruz da Serra , Mekal

Arquitetos Líderes : Lia Siqueira, Felipe Siqueira

Engineering : Fernando Cesar Mendes Cardoso Engenharia

Landscaping : Gilberto Elkis Paisagismo

Lighting Technician : Maneco Quinderé e Associados

Audio And Video : Mario Imperiano

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The project, developed on a lengthwise axis occupied by the gallery, bets on the rational layout of the environments and on the transparency of the edges, allowing the occupation by internal gardens, natural light fluidity, ventilation, and the use of the spaces by the users.

Volumetry composed of transparent and opaque surfaces. Vertical planes in large panels of sliding brises, contrasting with the horizontal planes of unequal and intercalated rulers.