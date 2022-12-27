Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Australia
  5. Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects

Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects

Save
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects

Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch, HandrailRosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Windows, BeamRosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam, CountertopRosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Exterior PhotographyRosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation
Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arch, Handrail
© Pablo Veiga

Text description provided by the architects. An alteration to an existing warehouse conversion on Gadigal country in Camperdown, Rosso Verde is quality over quantity personified. In an area where space is at a premium, this project rejects the prevailing notion that bigger is always better, instead focusing on the quality of each room, access to the garden, and abundant natural light.

Save this picture!
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Veiga
Save this picture!
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Veiga

Removing close to a third of the roof, the built fabric has been carved away to create a central landscaped courtyard, bringing light, air, and greenery deep into the plan. Relinquishing interior space in this way helped to meet a brief that called not for more space, but for a more clearly defined and rational plan within the former warehouse. As the design process unfolded, the structure revealed many unsuspecting qualities and developed into a set of interiors resplendent in luxurious materials, sculptural arched forms, and warm tones.

Save this picture!
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Bathtub, Bathroom
© Pablo Veiga
Save this picture!
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Pablo Veiga

The courtyard flows directly into the combined living, dining, and kitchen space, its ceiling punctured by an arch-shaped double-height void that joins the two storeys, drawing the eye up and the light in. Its sculptural form is a motif repeated throughout the design in arched windows and doors framed in the same elegant, deep red steel that defines the courtyard façade, softening the building’s industrial bones. Tucked away behind the kitchen are a butler’s pantry and laundry, with bedrooms, bathrooms, and a study occupying the first floor under a centrally peaked roof.

Save this picture!
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Pablo Veiga
Save this picture!
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam, Countertop
© Pablo Veiga

Burgundy and dusty pink Breccia Rosso marble make a bold statement in the kitchen, the arched counter in perpendicular conversation with the void. The rich, earthy tones pair delicately with brass-hued curtains and the thriving greenery that provides the courtyard with its own sub-tropical canopy. It’s a material, light, and color palette of warmth, sophistication, and comfort that gives each space a true sense of calm. In particular, the mild green of the living space ceiling complements the deep reds of the windows and kitchen counter, a contemporary softening and celebration of the existing warehouse fabric.

Save this picture!
Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Veiga

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:New South Wales, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Carter Williamson Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Rosso Verde House / Carter Williamson Architects" 27 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994253/rosso-verde-house-carter-williamson-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags