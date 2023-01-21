Submit a Project Advertise
World
BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior PhotographyBD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior PhotographyBD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailBD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  Architects: Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria
  Area: 580
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Borrachas Maia, Comopi Kitchen Design, Granorte, Janellux, Roca, Thermostop, Unissima Home Couture
  Oversight: Alexandre Ferreira
  Acoustics: André Pardal
  Thermic Engineering: André Pardal
  Construction: Solmetrik
  Landscape: Team Garden
  Structures: Pictocubo
  Country: Portugal
BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In a different approach to the typical set of twin dwellings, the proposal presents three isolated houses that favor the connection with the private exterior spaces, with the intention of privacy that allows enjoying the outdoors comfortably.

BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The proposals intend to depict the archetype of traditional Portuguese architecture with a contemporary approach in the way the elevations are explored. This approach is notorious for designing a slab that makes it possible to create a relationship between the scale of the street and the scale of the houses, mitigating the impact on the surroundings. 

BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Plan - Second floor
Plan - Second floor
BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Sections
Sections
BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio

This gesture allows the houses to rising as a part of the landscape and not as a dissonant element, forming part of a whole.

BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria
