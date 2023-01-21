BD Houses / Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria

-
Architects: Esquissos - Arquitectura e Consultoria
- Area : 580 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
-
Manufacturers : Borrachas Maia, Comopi Kitchen Design, Granorte, Janellux, Roca, Thermostop, Unissima Home Couture
- Oversight : Alexandre Ferreira
- Acoustics : André Pardal
- Thermic Engineering : André Pardal
- Construction : Solmetrik
- Landscape : Team Garden
- Structures : Pictocubo
- Country : Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. In a different approach to the typical set of twin dwellings, the proposal presents three isolated houses that favor the connection with the private exterior spaces, with the intention of privacy that allows enjoying the outdoors comfortably.
The proposals intend to depict the archetype of traditional Portuguese architecture with a contemporary approach in the way the elevations are explored. This approach is notorious for designing a slab that makes it possible to create a relationship between the scale of the street and the scale of the houses, mitigating the impact on the surroundings.
This gesture allows the houses to rising as a part of the landscape and not as a dissonant element, forming part of a whole.