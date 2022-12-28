Confessionals for St. Michael / kunze seeholzer architekten

+ 12

Design, Execution, Planning : Stefanie Seeholzer, Peter Kunze, Ana Turk, Ziqi Shang

City : München

Country : Germany

Text description provided by the architects. One of the most important churches in Munich got new confessionals. The Jesuit Church of St. Michael in the old town of Munich, built between 1583 and 1597, is dedicated to Archangel Michael and is stylistically at the transition from Renaissance to Baroque. Many building ideas were adopted from "II Gesù", the Roman mother church of the Jesuits. The Munich "Michaelskirche" became a model for many baroque churches in German-speaking countries. St. Michael was also the spiritual center of the Counter-Reformation in Bavaria.

Today, this large Renaissance church is a well-known city church that wants to be a spiritual oasis, a home of choice for believers, and an anchor for people who are searching. In the middle of Munich's pedestrian zone, this church is a space of interruption, of pausing, of silence, of prayer, open to everyone. Daily celebrations of Mass, regular times for discussion and confession characterize the rhythm of the week.

The structure of the fluted columns and pilasters is taken up in the conception of the confessionals. The key material here is wood. The structure of the outer formwork follows the structure of the fluted columns and pilasters. The selected material and design concept carefully refers to the listed building and expands the offer for the faithful in an adequate way.