World
7x17 House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade7x17 House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows7x17 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam7x17 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Steel, Beam, Handrail7x17 House / BHA studio - More Images+ 21

Houses
Hue, Vietnam
7x17 House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The house’s context is located in Phu Bai town, which is ten kilometers far away from the heart of Hue city. A growing urban area leads to a narrowing of arable land. Hue city is known for its harsh weather conditions, so we chose a 7x17x11m single-shell structure to cover all the spaces of the building.

7x17 House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hoang Le

7x17 house has three generations living together, and the daily activities of the family members are encapsulated in white, light-filled open spaces connected by corridors, stairs, and an atrium void.

7x17 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Wood, Door, Column
© Hoang Le
7x17 House / BHA studio - Image 20 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
7x17 House / BHA studio - Image 23 of 26
Plan - Attic Floor
7x17 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

The living room shared space and bedrooms on the 1st, and 2nd floors are all surrounded by trees. The mezzanine floor, with stairs to the attic, is a play area for children and family members. The space envelope creates a hollow layer for the suspended garden with planters on the roof. The plant pots are covered with green by the source of clean vegetables cultivated by the family members themselves.

7x17 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le
7x17 House / BHA studio - Image 26 of 26
Diagram

The highlight is the atrium space of the house filled with natural light, helping air convection, besides the tree on the roof hanging down the skylight like a small hanging garden. Humans and nature become one and live together, even though other buildings gradually fill the green space outside.

7x17 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le
7x17 House / BHA studio - Image 24 of 26
Section 01

The whole house is covered by a system of zinc corrugated iron and transparent polycarbonate roofing, protecting the home from the impact of Hue rain and sun. In addition, the facade of the house 7x17 is a curtain made of polycarbonate leaves, which has the effect of shading the rain and blocking the northwest sunlight.

7x17 House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

At night, the house is like a lantern at the junction of the town, which is a typical living model of the countryside in the context of places under the impact of urbanization, reducing the land area for crops.

7x17 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

