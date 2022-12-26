7x17 House / BHA studio

+ 21

Houses • Hue, Vietnam Architects: BHA studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Hoang Le

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : An Cuong , INAX , Panasonic , Spec , TAICERA

Lead Architect : Nguyen Xuan Minh

Text description provided by the architects. The house’s context is located in Phu Bai town, which is ten kilometers far away from the heart of Hue city. A growing urban area leads to a narrowing of arable land. Hue city is known for its harsh weather conditions, so we chose a 7x17x11m single-shell structure to cover all the spaces of the building.

7x17 house has three generations living together, and the daily activities of the family members are encapsulated in white, light-filled open spaces connected by corridors, stairs, and an atrium void.

The living room shared space and bedrooms on the 1st, and 2nd floors are all surrounded by trees. The mezzanine floor, with stairs to the attic, is a play area for children and family members. The space envelope creates a hollow layer for the suspended garden with planters on the roof. The plant pots are covered with green by the source of clean vegetables cultivated by the family members themselves.

The highlight is the atrium space of the house filled with natural light, helping air convection, besides the tree on the roof hanging down the skylight like a small hanging garden. Humans and nature become one and live together, even though other buildings gradually fill the green space outside.

The whole house is covered by a system of zinc corrugated iron and transparent polycarbonate roofing, protecting the home from the impact of Hue rain and sun. In addition, the facade of the house 7x17 is a curtain made of polycarbonate leaves, which has the effect of shading the rain and blocking the northwest sunlight.

At night, the house is like a lantern at the junction of the town, which is a typical living model of the countryside in the context of places under the impact of urbanization, reducing the land area for crops.