House Tjurpannan / HelgessonGonzaga Arkitekter

Text description provided by the architects. House Tjurpannan is a private weekend retreat located at the coastal Nature Reserve – Tjurpannan, in west Sweden. This area is exposed to the open sea defined by its austere character. You first encounter the house through an old stone wall, where a natural path through the cultural landscape leads the way up towards the house.

The location follows a traditional train of thought, paying close attention to topography, direction, and the importance of natural elements. Positioned where the terrain flattens out, the house becomes a portal toward the Nature Reserve.

The spatial organization is derived from a grid of wooden structures, directly anchored in the rock. The house offers an essential living function and base for spontaneous and unexpected use. Hence the house could be seen as a luxurious way of camping.

Structural and material expression is rustic and the construction approach is pragmatic. The overall volume of the house is typical and the structural grid is largely defined by standard wooden elements found in the local hardware store.

The building keeps a low profile with dark natural colors throughout. All exterior wood is treated with tar, the interior is stained dark brown to frame nature outside. By drawing attention to the specificities of the surrounding in this way, the spatial boundary expands and connects the house to its exterior context.