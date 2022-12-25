Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Australia
  5. Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira

Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira

Save
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira

Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography, ColumnTemple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Interior Photography, Facade, ColumnTemple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography, Garden, ColumnTemple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Interior Photography, WindowsTemple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Temporary Installations
Melbourne, Australia
  • Architects : Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang, Drez, Manda Lane, David Lee Pereira
  • City : Melbourne
  • Country : Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Eugene Hyland

Text description provided by the architects. 22 November 2022: The 2022 NGV Architecture Commission: Temple of Boom, an evocative reimagining of The Parthenon, has been unveiled in the NGV Garden. A global architectural icon, The Parthenon on the Acropolis in Athens, an Ancient Greek temple, is an apex symbol of Western civilization, democracy, and perfection. Temple of Boom celebrates these interpretations, while simultaneously expanding our understanding of the iconic Parthenon building and the enduring beauty it emanates.

Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography, Column
© Sean Fennessy
Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Image 26 of 31
Elevations
Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sean Fennessy

Designed by Melbourne-based architects Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang and built to a third scale of the original building, this year’s commission invites audiences to consider the effect of time on all architecture as the structure gradually transforms with large-scale artworks and murals painted by local artists in three phases between November 2022 and August 2023.

Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Interior Photography, Handrail, Garden
© Sean Fennessy
Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sean Fennessy

Drawing inspiration from the colorful and artistic embellishments that once covered the original building over two- thousand years ago, Temple of Boom debuts with dynamic and eye-catching designs ranging from floral motifs to optical illusions by contemporary artists Drez, Manda Lane, and David Lee Pereira.

Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Sean Fennessy
Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Image 25 of 31
Plans
Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Interior Photography, Column
© Sean Fennessy

Taking its name from the vibrations of music, Temple of Boom will be a community meeting place and an outdoor venue for a diverse program of performances, programs, and music across the summer period.

Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography, Column
© Sean Fennessy
Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Image 27 of 31
Elevations
Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography
© Sean Fennessy

Presented in partnership with the Hellenic Museum Melbourne, audiences can engage with a program of panel discussions, performances, and a VR experience transporting visitors to The Parthenon and allowing them to walk virtually around the Acropolis in Greece. The historical and cultural significance of the Parthenon and its continuing resonance with the Greek diaspora will be celebrated with further programming across the nine-month installation.

Save this picture!
Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira - Exterior Photography, Column, Garden
© Sean Fennessy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:180 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne VIC 3006, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Adam Newman
Office
Kelvin Tsang
Office
Drez
Office
Manda Lane
Office
David Lee Pereira
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsAustralia
Cite: "Temple of Boom / Adam Newman + Kelvin Tsang + Drez + Manda Lane + David Lee Pereira" 25 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994157/temple-of-boom-adam-newman-plus-kelvin-tsang-plus-drez-plus-manda-lane-plus-david-lee-pereira> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags