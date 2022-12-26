Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. China
  5. Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ

Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ

Save
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ

Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape, CoastFour Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior PhotographyFour Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior PhotographyFour Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Interior PhotographyFour Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - More Images+ 47

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Houses
Ningbo, China
  • Architects: Atelier FCJZ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1255
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Keliang Li, Fangfang Tian
  • Lead Architect : Yung Ho Chang, Lijia Lu
  • Design Team : Xiaoning Liang, Shuyi Huang, Zhuqing Wu, Shukai Han, Min Zhang, Zelin He
  • Design Management : Zhejiang Huazhi Architectural Design Co., Ltd
  • Collaborator : China Shanghai Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd
  • Client : Ningbo Huamao Education and Culture Investment Co., Ltd
  • City : Ningbo
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
© Fangfang Tian

An Education and Art Community - The Education Forum at Dongqian Lake in Ningbo is a community that includes a convention center, a hotel, an art museum, villas, and other facilities. The owner is passionate about education as well as art. A group of four studio houses is built specifically to accommodate visitors, especially scholars or artists who may come for a relatively extended period of time to conduct research and/or work on creative projects.

Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Image 46 of 52
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography
© Fangfang Tian

Design as Research - Three of the four studio houses were conceived by Yung Ho Chang without a client or site in the early 1990s as an attempt to blur the line between Classicism and Modernism. These “paper architecture” are in fact serious investigations of a core issue of architecture – space – and buildable propositions as well. This particular history of the project makes these four pieces of architecture engage participants in the discussion and exchange of ideas on art and research at the Forum.

Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
© Keliang Li

Prototyping Space - The studio houses are meant as experiments to test out ways to organize architectural spaces. The openness of the work-live program allows us to produce four distinctly different spatial conditions. Designing space can never be separated from imagining experience as well as lifestyle. The four studio houses are thus named respectively after an architectural element that characterizes the spatial organization. They are House with Face-to-Face Loggias, Houses with Cruciform Glass, Houses with Walkable Beams, and House with Flipped Roof.

Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Image 50 of 52
House with Face-to-Face Loggias
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Column
© Fangfang Tian

House with Face-to-Face Loggias - During design, a symmetrical volume is imagined being sliced in the middle and pulled apart to accommodate a pool flanked by two loggias on the ground level, one on each side. The two-facing loggias define the open space in between framing both outdoor and semi-outdoor events. The inhabitant needs to cross the water court from the living quarters to work in the study on the other side and then cross it again on the way back, which creates a ritual for daily living. Sitting in a loggia and talking to a friend is another pleasure the house offers. At that moment, the relationship of loggias morphs into that of people.

Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Fangfang Tian

House with Cruciform Glass - On the ground level, spaces are organized with a pinwheel formation; on the upper level, a transparent volume is divided into four equal quarters for living, cooking/dining, sleeping, and bathing by a hollow cruciform double curtain wall that connects the second-floor to the ground below. The space in the upper floor glass house is simultaneously open and divided. The inhabitant may move along the outer glass curtain wall enjoying a panoramic view of the surrounding water court, which is only punctured by the sceneries through the cuts in the peripheral wall.

Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Image 47 of 52
House with Cruciform Glass

House with Walkable Beam - A double-height space for a plastic art studio is bookended with two oversized porches and floats in the middle a cruciform beam that is walkable. The inhabitant’s creative process unfolds around the beam: standing on it to examine his/her art on the walls or underneath, hanging from it work-in-progress, or crossing it on his/her way to the library.

Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Image 49 of 52
House with Walkable Beam
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Fangfang Tian

House with Flipped Roof - A single space is divided by an inverted sloped roof into two zones, one for work and one for life. This inhabitant lives and works in the same space, almost. Visually, live and work areas on opposite sides of the inverted roof have limited connection yet whichever side the inhabitant is on he would be constantly aware of the other. Studio-house juxtaposes combination and separation.

Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Fangfang Tian
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Image 48 of 52
House with Flipped Roof
Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Fangfang Tian

Materiality - Reinforced concrete is used like clay to mold pure spaces. The textured surface of the exposed concrete poured in timber formwork is intended to avoid abstraction and give an expression of tangibility to the spaces.

Save this picture!
Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
© Fangfang Tian

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier FCJZ
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChina
Cite: "Four Studio-Houses / Atelier FCJZ" 26 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994150/four-studio-houses-atelier-fcjz> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Keliang Li

四栋坊宅 / 非常建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags