MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados

+ 37

Authors : José Ricardo Basiches e Ronaldo Shinohara

Architecture Coordinator : Christian Nobre

Interior Design Coordination : Stephanie Toloi

Engineering : Foz Engenharia

Landscape Design : Alex Hanazaki

Structure : Monteiro Linardi Engenharia

MEP : GRAU Engenharia

Lighting Design : Mingrone Iluminação

Foundations : MG&A

Acoustics : Akkerman Alcoragi Acustica Ideal

Automation : TAAG

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a densely wooded residential complex in São Paulo, being the main challenge to find a way to look into the extensive program requested by the customer on a property with many trees, also looking to avoid cutting them down.

The property’s back area has a slope where we can have a glance for the superior box that is supported in one side by the inferior box and by pilotis in the other side, on the highest point to the ground.

Spatially, the house is organized around the living room, where is also the intersection point of the two main circulation axes. Around the living room there are three white boxes ( leisure, gourmet and kitchen areas) connected by the concrete roof that gives a visual of unity for the house.

Another important visual axis is determined by the swimming pool deck that extends towards the gourmet terrace, finishing on a necessary stairway that reaches the different ground levels. We focused specially in the Kitchen, as according to the customer, it’s the most used area. The kitchen is located beside the slope and in agreement with the landscape project manager, we designed a waterfall and mirror water that will provide an amazing view to the kitchen’s users.

We also created an opening through the main suite, located in the superior box, to improve the natural light for the kitchen. This suite is totally visually integrated to the external garden due to the glass closures that will go from the floor to the celling. We look forward to get the different routes inside the house dynamic and with different visual axes, framing the landscape from the outdoor areas.