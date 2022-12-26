Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Authors : José Ricardo Basiches e Ronaldo Shinohara
  • Architecture Coordinator : Christian Nobre
  • Interior Design Coordination : Stephanie Toloi
  • Engineering : Foz Engenharia
  • Landscape Design : Alex Hanazaki
  • Structure : Monteiro Linardi Engenharia
  • MEP : GRAU Engenharia
  • Lighting Design : Mingrone Iluminação
  • Foundations : MG&A
  • Acoustics : Akkerman Alcoragi Acustica Ideal
  • Automation : TAAG
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a densely wooded residential complex in São Paulo, being the main challenge to find a way to look into the extensive program requested by the customer on a property with many trees, also looking to avoid cutting them down.

MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden
MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
The property’s back area has a slope where we can have a glance for the superior box that is supported in one side by the inferior box and by pilotis in the other side, on the highest point to the ground.

MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Garden
MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Image 35 of 42
Plan - Ground floor
MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Image 38 of 42
Sections
MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
Spatially, the house is organized around the living room, where is also the intersection point of the two main circulation axes. Around the living room there are three white boxes ( leisure, gourmet and kitchen areas) connected by the concrete roof that gives a visual of unity for the house.

MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Image 42 of 42
Sketches

Another important visual axis is determined by the swimming pool deck that extends towards the gourmet terrace, finishing on a necessary stairway that reaches the different ground levels. We focused specially in the Kitchen, as according to the customer, it’s the most used area. The kitchen is located beside the slope and in agreement with the landscape project manager, we designed a waterfall and mirror water that will provide an amazing view to the kitchen’s users.

MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
We also created an opening through the main suite, located in the superior box, to improve the natural light for the kitchen. This suite is totally visually integrated to the external garden due to the glass closures that will go from the floor to the celling. We look forward to get the different routes inside the house dynamic and with different visual axes, framing the landscape from the outdoor areas.

MF House / Basiches Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa, Beam
Top #Tags