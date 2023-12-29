Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenBrauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamBrauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamBrauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, BeamBrauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Itu, Brazil
  • Architects: Pablo Lanza Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  887
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Avanti Tapetes, Beto Koplel, Construflama, DNK Marmores, Frio service, GPS Esquadrias, Guccelo Pedras, Interbagno, King Jardim, Madeireira Santa Rita, Mineração darcy, Oficina do paisagista, Palimanan, Scaravelli e Savioli, pro clima
  • Architect of Record: Italo Vinicius Gonçalves
  • Main Architect: Pablo Lanza
  • Engineering: Mayara Tayna Buzzo
  • Interior Project: Simone Meirelles Arquitetura - Simone Meireles e Luciana M. Costa Vita
  • Landscaping: André Paoliello
  • Home Automation: Tripé Studio - Paulo Negreiros
  • Construction: Atual Construtora - Antonio dos Santoas Lima
  • Structure Project: Alberto Chierighini
  • City: Itu
  • Country: Brazil
Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. On a rectangular plot with a steep slope, this project sought to meet the needs of a family from São Paulo looking for leisure and rest on the weekends. In a privileged location, with a view and orientation to the north at the back, the main request of the future residents was a cozy, open, spacious house that included two main activities: sports and parties.

Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© André Mortatti

Given the dissimilarity between the two requested uses, our strategy was to implement these areas in opposite positions, with the large balcony as the functional, aesthetic and structural organizing element. For the use of sports, the program of a complete gym, a beach tennis court, half a basketball court, a large swimming pool, dry sauna and a Spa was specified. For party moments, a large fully equipped gourmet space was requested, a fireplace room, an outdoor room, a cinema as well as a pub and an underground cellar.

Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Image 24 of 31
Plan
Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© André Mortatti

For the home area, the request was to divide it into two blocks, one intimate and the other for guests, but with equal quality, mainly in relation to dimensions, views and access to the balcony, in addition to a private room.

Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Beam
© André Mortatti

Overlapping the programmatic guidelines with the natural conditions of the land, the first design intention was to implement an “L” shape for the ground floor. This configuration would allow us to organize the different uses and zones, connecting them at the apex of the implementation, where exactly the stairs and the kitchen should be located, as both environments would have a close relationship with the others. Along these lines, and due to the lot's width restrictions, the overlapping of the implantation would also work on the upper floor, thus having the two wings of the suites connected by the linear staircase.

Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Image 31 of 31
Sketch

Due to the vast program requested, when comparing the dimensions of the lot, the choice for a simple, clean and direct language was the solution found in the search for harmony with the existing surroundings. A large wooden slat panel forms the main element of the front view, as well as the side and back, producing unity throughout the volume.

Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Image 27 of 31
Elevation

Structurally, the entire residence was designed in reinforced concrete and the main elements of the composition are wood, present in the facades, doors and pergolas, glass, which occurs in the large frames connecting the social spaces of the house and dark brown ceramic brick, with a rustic appearance, which provides warmth and balance from the external areas, such as the gourmet area to the underground cellar.

Save this picture!
Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© André Mortatti

Project gallery

About this office
Pablo Lanza Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "Brauninhas House / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura" [Residência Brauninhas / Pablo Lanza Arquitetura] 29 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994075/brauninhas-house-pablo-lanza-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

