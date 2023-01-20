Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ramp House / Coelho Neto Arquitetura

Ramp House / Coelho Neto Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Apucarana, Brazil
  Architects: Coelho Neto Arquitetura
  Area: 603
  Year: 2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Tatiana Galindo
  Lead Architect: Benedito Coelho Neto
Ramp House / Coelho Neto Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Tatiana Galindo

Text description provided by the architects. The ramp house is a project located in the interior of Paraná, Brazil. Located in a valley, the house offers a beautiful view and a sunset that is framed by the house. At the request of the owners, the building was designed with a very clear division between the intimate and social sectors, which are interconnected by a ramp, allowing for accessible movement between blocks.

Ramp House / Coelho Neto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Tatiana Galindo
Ramp House / Coelho Neto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Tatiana Galindo

Designed to receive friends and family in large numbers, the social block of the ramp house (ground floor) has free circulation between environments, giving more freedom to visitors, and accommodating them as needed. The main patio of the house opens up, allowing the possibility of expanding the garage area. The ground floor is shaped by patios and large doors, making the architecture permeated by vegetation and natural lighting.

Ramp House / Coelho Neto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Tatiana Galindo

Going up the ramp, in the most intimate area, there are the 3 suites of the house, all facing the main façade, united by an extensive balcony that allows the contemplation of the view of the valley. In the area of the master suite, which is accessed from the closet, a bathroom was designed that could be used individually by the couple, each having its own space with shower, bench, and toilet, integrated by the internal garden.

Ramp House / Coelho Neto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Tatiana Galindo

Cite: "Ramp House / Coelho Neto Arquitetura" [Casa Rampa / Coelho Neto Arquitetura] 20 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

