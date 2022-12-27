Submit a Project Advertise
World
Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeGuardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck, PatioGuardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeGuardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsGuardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Campana, Argentina
  • Architects: Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2013
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ETC, Aluar, Blangino, Cincalum, Eskabe, FV, Faplac, Murvi, Steel home, Volcanita, ferrum
  • Lead Architect : Francisco Cadau
  • Builder : CAPORAL Desarrollos Residenciales S.A.
  • Overtures : Casa Zarantonello
  • Wood : Maderera Don Caracciolo
  • Hardware : Rincón del Herraje
  • Awnings : Lonas Moyano
  • City : Campana
  • Country : Argentina
Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms a house from the early 70's into a multi-family dwelling with 4 functional units. The project takes up the tectonic-material model of the traditional guardhouses, organizing the extension from the assembly of a light structure on the existing wall building.

Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

A reinforced concrete beam-seat solves, as a cornice, the transition between the existing building and the added construction, framing the development of the upper level and introducing the characteristic proportion of railway booths where the walls predominate over the light.

Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The metal structure on the upper floor supports the light double-butterfly roof that energizes the interior spaces. The enclosure is resolved by alternately arranging natural aluminum windows and galvanized sinusoidal sheet metal panels.

Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Image 25 of 39
Ground Floor Plan
Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Image 32 of 39
Sección

The regular rhythm of the upper part extends to the existing one, reorganizing new openings on the perimeter masonry. This vertical coordination is accentuated by the perforated sheet metal shutters and the green canvas awnings, which introduce chromatic continuities between the two levels and refer to the traditional colors of the railway constructions.

Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Windows, Shower, Sink
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Image 37 of 39
Detail
Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The coverings -red brick slats, rustic granite and washed stone concrete- reinforce the tectonic and earthy character of the ground floor while emphasizing the contrast of colors and textures with respect to the smooth and cold palette of the upper part, characterized by aluminum and zinc, which with their gray and light blue tones allude to a light and airy condition.

Guardabarrera houses / Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

About this office
Francisco Cadau Oficina de Arquitectura
Office

