World
Ried B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRied B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, WindowsRied B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeRied B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Interior Photography, WindowsRied B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Köniz, Switzerland
  • Architects: HILDEBRAND
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  22000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Roman Keller, Roland Juker
  • Lead Architects : Thomas Hildebrand & Rafael Ruprecht
Ried B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roman Keller

Text description provided by the architects. The 217 apartments of the Ried Baufeld B «Monarch» are directly derived from the logic of the master plan: Everyone lives by the green. The incorporation of the buildings into the context emerges from the close inter weavement of landscape and built environment. In this, the landscape takes on the primary role.

Ried B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Roman Keller
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The settlement with its multiply articulated courtyard is a true neighborhood machine. All architectural elements, located outside the building structures are made of prefabricated brick elements. This creates a strong identity and signals a high appreciation of the collective living space. In these elongated, plaza-like courtyards, a neighborly social life can unfold.

Ried B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Roman Keller

The protruding courtyard structures contain laundry rooms, stroller rooms, and roof terraces for the respective residencies. The brick volumes successfully structure the housing estate and create clear addresses. The east-west orientation allows floor plans to have continuous living areas and therefore benefit from both the wide landscape and the qualities of the neighborhood courtyard.

Ried B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roman Keller
Ried B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Roland Juker

With this, the prerequisites to allow the development of a new, lively neighborhood–the primary goal in the implementation of the project–are given.

Ried B Monarch Apartments / HILDEBRAND - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Roman Keller

Project location

Address:Köniz, Switzerland

