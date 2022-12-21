Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

+ 14

Construction Manager : Estudio Pedroni + Miguel Rossi

Project Team : Clara De Stefano, Isabel Roca, Mariano Menucci

Construction Company : Clevelit S.A

Interior Design : Martin Zanotti

Landscaping : Amalia Robredo

Structure : Armando Stescovich

Lighting Consutlant : Arturo Peruzotti

Thermomechanical Consultant : MED

Electrical Consultant : Barbot

Sanitary Consultant : Brenes

Home Automation : Ikatu

City : José Ignacio

Country : Uruguay

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in José Ignacio, Uruguay. It was designed as a summer home for a family of four, but the pandemic made them decide to move there permanently.

The lot is framed within a view easement agreement. This feature allowed us to think of a house with a visual range of 180 degrees above its neighbors and its corner condition.

A curved line of more than 50 meters of development emphasizes the panoramic beauty of the lot and gives the house a limit built by shutters made of lapacho, giving it protection from the western sun and interior privacy due to being on a public street.

The intermediate space, between the curved line of shutters and the carpentry, is constituted as the public and recreational place of the house: a barbeque, a courtyard, an outdoor living room, and a fireplace.

The house has a large basement that houses services, a machine room, a small spa and a guest bedroom. On the first floor, the private area of the bedrooms and the office is developed. The front-facing master bedroom has a planted ceiling with a sitting area that connects to the public area downstairs.

Constructed in 14 months, the house is made up of three main materials: exposed concrete, lapacho and yellow granite; It is this last material that determines its relationship with the local landscape and its interior courtyards.