Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos

Architects: Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos
- Area : 2021 m²
- Construction Manager : Estudio Pedroni + Miguel Rossi
- Project Team : Clara De Stefano, Isabel Roca, Mariano Menucci
- Construction Company : Clevelit S.A
- Interior Design : Martin Zanotti
- Landscaping : Amalia Robredo
- Structure : Armando Stescovich
- Lighting Consutlant : Arturo Peruzotti
- Thermomechanical Consultant : MED
- Electrical Consultant : Barbot
- Sanitary Consultant : Brenes
- Home Automation : Ikatu
- City : José Ignacio
- Country : Uruguay
Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in José Ignacio, Uruguay. It was designed as a summer home for a family of four, but the pandemic made them decide to move there permanently.
The lot is framed within a view easement agreement. This feature allowed us to think of a house with a visual range of 180 degrees above its neighbors and its corner condition.
A curved line of more than 50 meters of development emphasizes the panoramic beauty of the lot and gives the house a limit built by shutters made of lapacho, giving it protection from the western sun and interior privacy due to being on a public street.
The intermediate space, between the curved line of shutters and the carpentry, is constituted as the public and recreational place of the house: a barbeque, a courtyard, an outdoor living room, and a fireplace.
The house has a large basement that houses services, a machine room, a small spa and a guest bedroom. On the first floor, the private area of the bedrooms and the office is developed. The front-facing master bedroom has a planted ceiling with a sitting area that connects to the public area downstairs.
Constructed in 14 months, the house is made up of three main materials: exposed concrete, lapacho and yellow granite; It is this last material that determines its relationship with the local landscape and its interior courtyards.