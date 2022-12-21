Submit a Project Advertise
World
Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeGaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, StairsGaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography, Glass, WindowsGaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeGaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
José Ignacio, Uruguay
  • Construction Manager : Estudio Pedroni + Miguel Rossi
  • Project Team : Clara De Stefano, Isabel Roca, Mariano Menucci
  • Construction Company : Clevelit S.A
  • Interior Design : Martin Zanotti
  • Landscaping : Amalia Robredo
  • Structure : Armando Stescovich
  • Lighting Consutlant : Arturo Peruzotti
  • Thermomechanical Consultant : MED
  • Electrical Consultant : Barbot
  • Sanitary Consultant : Brenes
  • Home Automation : Ikatu
  • City : José Ignacio
  • Country : Uruguay
Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in José Ignacio, Uruguay. It was designed as a summer home for a family of four, but the pandemic made them decide to move there permanently.

Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The lot is framed within a view easement agreement. This feature allowed us to think of a house with a visual range of 180 degrees above its neighbors and its corner condition.

Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 18 of 19
Ground Floor
Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Image 19 of 19
First Floor
Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography, Glass, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

A curved line of more than 50 meters of development emphasizes the panoramic beauty of the lot and gives the house a limit built by shutters made of lapacho, giving it protection from the western sun and interior privacy due to being on a public street.

Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The intermediate space, between the curved line of shutters and the carpentry, is constituted as the public and recreational place of the house: a barbeque, a courtyard, an outdoor living room, and a fireplace.

Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Javier Agustin Rojas

The house has a large basement that houses services, a machine room, a small spa and a guest bedroom. On the first floor, the private area of the bedrooms and the office is developed. The front-facing master bedroom has a planted ceiling with a sitting area that connects to the public area downstairs.

Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Constructed in 14 months, the house is made up of three main materials: exposed concrete, lapacho and yellow granite; It is this last material that determines its relationship with the local landscape and its interior courtyards.

Gaviota House / Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Grimaldi - Nacht arquitectos
Concrete

