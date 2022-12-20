Submit a Project Advertise
Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Exterior PhotographySchnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestSchnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairSchnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, WindowsSchnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Morin-Heights, Canada
  • Architects: Atelier l'Abri
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  730
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Raphaël Thibodeau
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bois Mirage , Fabelta, Inat, Luminaire Authentik, Mac, Maibec
  • Construction Unit : Invesco Habitation
Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the forest, outside the village of Morin-Heights, Quebec, and designed for a family of four, the Schnee-Eule chalet allows its occupants to escape from the city to enjoy the calm of nature.

Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Exterior Photography
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The design language of the building is borrowed from Austrian Alpine architecture, an inspiration that also lends itself to the project's name. Schnee-Eule is the German word for the snowy owl, a white bird of prey particularly well adapted to winter.

Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Image 22 of 22
Section

During concept development, great importance was given to the compactness of the square plan, which limits the footprint of the construction. The vertical volume nests the upper-floor bedrooms in the treetops.

Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows
© Raphaël Thibodeau

With outdoor activities at the heart of the family’s life, a gear room has been fitted out on the lower floor to provide direct access to cross-country skiing and mountain biking trails. A spacious terrace and screened veranda face south to allow for a smooth transition between the living spaces and the outside.

Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The white wood cladding, installed vertically, camouflages the project in the winter landscape. Its horizontal subdivisions are reminiscent of traditional alpine huts, like the double-pitched roof with its large overhangs. The interior is characterized by a calm and warm atmosphere, with large bay windows giving way to the contemplation of nature and plays of light. With a woodstove at its heart, the living area invites relaxation. Small moments complete the picture, including a reading nook in the master bedroom.

Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Unique, and specifically made for the house, the furniture was designed and handmade by Inat, a Montreal-based woodworker.

Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Atelier l'Abri
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Schnee-Eule Residence / Atelier l'Abri" 20 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993975/schnee-eule-residence-atelier-labri> ISSN 0719-8884

