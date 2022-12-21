Submit a Project Advertise
  La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestLa Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamLa Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Bedroom, Beam, ChairLa Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsLa Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Morin-Heights, Canada
  • Architects: L' Empreinte Design Architecture
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Pier-Olivier Lepage
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alumilex, CIOT, Goodfellow, Industries Dorr, Noréa Foyers
  • Project Manager : Pier-Olivier Lepage
  • City : Morin-Heights
  • Country : Canada
La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Pier-Olivier Lepage

Text description provided by the architects. With La Cadrée Perchée, L’Empreinte Design Architecture offers constant interaction with the outdoors through a home that reflects light and frames a wild, rejuvenating, and inspiring environment. As a demonstration of symbiosis with nature, this achievement reflects the benefits of architecture on the well-being and mental health of users.

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Pier-Olivier Lepage

In the heart of a maple grove, high up in the mountains bordering Lac Franc in Morin-Heights, in the Laurentians region of Quebec, this 8-room, the 2,100-square-foot residence was created by and for Pier-Olivier Lepage, founder of L'Empreinte Design Architecture. The entrepreneur's vision was to take advantage of the vital energy of nature on a daily basis.

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Bedroom, Beam, Chair
© Pier-Olivier Lepage
La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Image 19 of 19
Floor plan

Enriching the experience of the forest. With its abundant fenestration, La Cadrée Perchée allows you to savor the panorama of the site from both sides of the building, comprised of several glass frames perched on the side of the mountain and facing the treetops. It gives the impression of leading to the top of the forest. Nature is put forward by the thorough view, but also through materials, both exterior and interior, where wood is omnipresent as a finishing element.

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Pier-Olivier Lepage
La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Pier-Olivier Lepage

To maximize transparency in the east-west orientation, the interior layout offers solutions such as a sofa recessed in a pit, a minimalist low-profile kitchen, and storage units grouped in circulation islands. The simplicity of the whole highlights the wood and the landscape as the main components of the decor.

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pier-Olivier Lepage

In order to vary the views of the wooded area, the house was set up on the slope of the land through different strata of trees. "You sometimes feel like the king of the forest, and other times it's far more humbling," explains Pier-Olivier Lepage, who has lived on the property since September 2021. The orientation also allows for enjoyable moments such as sunrise and sunset views.

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Forest
© Pier-Olivier Lepage
La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Pier-Olivier Lepage

In response to the need for light therapy, one of the design challenges was to maximize the contribution of the sun, while avoiding overheating. The shape of La Cadrée Perchée was therefore inspired by the principle of a radiator, thus increasing the diffusion surface of its exterior walls and its multiple wooden frames. They absorb heat and reflect light, which gives the illusion of sunshine in the house.

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Pier-Olivier Lepage

Private outdoor space. The project bears witness to economical and artisanal solutions, including a ceiling entirely composed of mounting furring strips, and exterior cladding made of fence boards. And despite its restricted surface area, it also suggests a functional and convivial space. Among other things, the living room, inspired by Japanese kotatsu, allows groups to enjoy optimal comfort for an entire evening around a fire, over a movie, or while eating dinner. For its part, the bedroom responds to the desire of users to enjoy a private space conducive to rest, work, or relaxation. The aforementioned space includes a bed, a built-in desk, and a bathtub, all oriented towards a window wall overlooking the forest.

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Table, Forest, Deck
© Pier-Olivier Lepage

There are two terraces arranged in alcoves at the front and at the back of the residence. During the hotter months, the climate of the building is tempered by solar control and natural ventilation, without concealing the fauna and flora that surround it and accentuating the feeling of living in the open air. Other attributes also blur the boundaries between interior and exterior, including the continuity of perfectly matched wooden ceilings and walls, mullions of glass, and white floors that blend into the snow. The raw appearance and relief of the openwork finish wood recall the woody character of maple bark. The warm and nuanced color is like its leaves. The concrete floors have been bleached to increase clarity and simplify the overall color composition.

La Cadrée Perchée House / L' Empreinte Design Architecture - Interior Photography
© Pier-Olivier Lepage

Project gallery

L' Empreinte Design Architecture
