Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. New Zealand
  5. Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric

Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric

Save
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric

Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Exterior Photography, ForestBiv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, WindowsBiv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam, ForestBiv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Living Room, BeamBiv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cabins & Lodges
Punakaiki, New Zealand
  • Architects: Fabric
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  46
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Stephen Goodenough
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Altus Windows, PREFA, Roaring Meg Fires, Xlam
  • Lead Architect : Mitchell Coll
  • Design : Mark Panckhurst
  • Building : Tony Wilkins Builders
  • City : Punakaiki
  • Country : New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Stephen Goodenough

Text description provided by the architects. The first in a series of buildings, Biv offers high-end, short-term accommodation for travelers on their West Coast journey. Nestled in the Punakaiki bush, the aesthetic concept was a reinterpretation of a historic gold miners’ hut, but with all the modern facilities to warmly welcome modern-day travelers and encourage them to have a uniquely West Coast and New Zealand experience.

Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Windows
© Stephen Goodenough
Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows
© Stephen Goodenough

The form of the building took cues from many of the exterior chimneys repeated on historic gold miner huts. Internally, the sky-facing skylight represents the top of the smokestack. The open plan layout and a large amount of windows and glazing offer travelers an all-encompassing experience, while the balance of minimal but luxury facilities is just enough to keep the focus on simple living while still remaining comfortable and memorable.

Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam, Forest
© Stephen Goodenough

Like its mining predecessors, this cabin was to have as minimal touch on the land as possible. A durable concrete floor suspended on only a few concrete piles with no formal landscaping promotes the aesthetic of simple living. The piles to bearer connections have an adjustable bracket to allow for future releveling, should the landslide it’s built on the move.

Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Beam
© Stephen Goodenough
Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Stephen Goodenough

A full timber interior (alongside the full steel exterior) was chosen to represent the historic miner's hut aesthetic. But unlike an old hut, this building’s mass timber and highly insulated construction ensure it maintains a stable and comfortable internal temperature with no need for human input to remain comfortable. A small fire was installed for ambiance, as no cabin in the bush is complete without one, and spaces are intentionally underlit to promote a relaxing environment at night and draw the focus to the central fire and pendant light that mimics the playful shadows of the bush seen during the day.

Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Stephen Goodenough

All detailing was to be as minimalist as possible to blur the line between interior and exterior, therefore drawing guests further into their West Coast bush experience. Window and skylight placement was critical to ensure guests capture glimpses of the important views such as the cliff behind, overhanging trees above, and the night sky and bush in all directions.

Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stephen Goodenough

The fully glazed walls capture large portions of bush creating many instagrammable moments. The bush was kept as close to the cabin as possible to filter light and allow as much of the natural colors and shadows from the bush to be cast in the interior walls of the cabin. A mezzanine allows for extra accommodation if needed, or a place to simply relax, stargaze or watch the West Coast rain come down.

Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Stephen Goodenough

Along with low energy input, low embodied carbon while maintaining durability was an important factor in material selection, with mass timber construction in the form of cross-laminated timber (CLT) offsetting the higher carbon of the more durable and high thermal mass concrete floor and corrosion resistant aluminum cladding.

Save this picture!
Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric - Exterior Photography, Door, Forest
© Stephen Goodenough

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Punakaiki, New Zealand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fabric
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesNew Zealand

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesNew Zealand
Cite: "Biv Punakaiki Cabin / Fabric" 20 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993924/biv-punakaiki-cabin-fabric> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags