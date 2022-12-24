Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Adaptive Reuse
  Portugal
  Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS

Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS

Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS

Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, BeamRehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, HandrailRehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, ArchRehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, BeamRehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Adaptive Reuse, Cultural Center
Loulé, Portugal
  • Architects: Estudio ODS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Estudio Peso Arquitectura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  O/M Light - Osvaldo Matos
  • Lead Architects : Bruno Oliveira, Marlene dos Santos, João Soares
Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Door
© Estudio Peso Arquitectura

Text description provided by the architects. Rehabilitation of the old Atlético Sporting Clube building and adaptation to Cultural Association. The intention was to rehabilitate the first floor of the building of the former Atlético Sporting Clube in Loule, reconciling the preservation of heritage, the maintenance of its identity and collective memory, with a contemporary approach, enabling adaptation to a cultural association, with the current requirements of comfort and flexibility required.

Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography
© Estudio Peso Arquitectura
Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Second floor
Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Arch
© Estudio Peso Arquitectura
Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Image 26 of 28
Section
Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Windows
© Estudio Peso Arquitectura
Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Beam
© Estudio Peso Arquitectura

The existing distribution of the interior spaces was essentially maintained, composed of passing spaces and reversible punctual elements were introduced, differentiated by their materiality, in response to the new functional requirements. On the first floor, the elements introduced were the reception, bar, sanitary installations, library, dressing room, and two staircases to the second floor/loft. On the second floor/loft, the existing false ceilings were removed, the ceiling height resulting from the roof hollow was taken advantage of and a new program with specific elements such as the kitchen, bathroom, and backstage storage rooms was introduced. To obtain natural lighting in the second-floor/loft spaces, a zinc-coated mansard window was introduced. The terraces at this level were restored as well as the staircase to the roof terrace.

Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows, Handrail
© Estudio Peso Arquitectura

During the course of the work, a series of covered skylights were discovered. These have been rehabilitated and restored to their original function of providing natural lighting to the entrance area and the staircase leading to the first floor. The main salon has a unique All the interior doors composed of two panels have been renovated and restored to their original ochre color found during the survey work. 

Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Estudio Peso Arquitectura

Project location

Address:R. 5 de Outubro, 8100 Loulé, Portugal

Cite: "Rehabilitation Atlético Sporting Club / Estudio ODS" [Reabilitação Atlético Sporting Clube e Adaptação a Associação Cultural / Estudio ODS] 24 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags