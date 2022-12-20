Submit a Project Advertise
Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio

Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio

Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, ShelvingTienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, ShelvingTienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, ShelvingTienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - More Images

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Store
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Berd Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aleson del Villar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Azulejos, CEIBO CONSTRUCTORA, FUSTERIA CREATIVA, LUX CAMBRA, TODO BARRO
  • Lead Architect : Marcos Gonzalez Mazza
Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Arch
© Aleson del Villar

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the L'Eixample neighborhood in the heart of the city of Barcelona, Spain, La Cofradia is the social space where the residents and inhabitants of Barcelona can find a wide variety of local products made by producers that allow them to get involved in the educational process of its preparation and composition. La Cofradia is a Social Market that encourages coexistence, learning, and knowledge exchange around quality local products that enrich the user's gastronomic experience.

Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Aleson del Villar

The project's design explores the same concept that La Cofradia offers, using crafted materials, and collaborating with local artisans and workers who provide the space with emotion and social mood. Respecting the memory of the existing building as much as possible, always using it as an attribute to the sensation space. We use lighting for the correct display of the product, but also expose the old state of the premises with its render walls and wooden beams. 

Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Aleson del Villar
Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© Aleson del Villar

The access with a curved and organic gesture invites you to enter a space with neutral tones and natural textures, mud bricks made in Malaga contribute to the artisanal aesthetic. Oakwood provides contrast and warmth to the market atmosphere. Two large tables for multipurpose use allow the exhibition of the product and receive clients in the different social activities of the market with the producers, such as workshops, tastings, or private events. This area has a handmade mural created to measure the central activity of La Cofradia, the social interaction that happens around the local gastronomy. 

Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Aleson del Villar
Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Image 21 of 22
Section
Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop
© Aleson del Villar

Crossing the interior façade, which consists of two parallel arches, we access a more private exhibition area, a cleaning bench, and the staircase that leads to the second floor. At the end of the store, we will find the cellar with the selection and exhibition of wines, the soul of the project, a world of varieties with hundreds of stories of their producers.

Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Aleson del Villar

