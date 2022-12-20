Tienda La Cofradia / Berd Studio

+ 17

Store • Barcelona, Spain Architects: Berd Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Aleson del Villar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Azulejos , CEIBO CONSTRUCTORA , FUSTERIA CREATIVA , LUX CAMBRA , TODO BARRO

Lead Architect : Marcos Gonzalez Mazza

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the L'Eixample neighborhood in the heart of the city of Barcelona, Spain, La Cofradia is the social space where the residents and inhabitants of Barcelona can find a wide variety of local products made by producers that allow them to get involved in the educational process of its preparation and composition. La Cofradia is a Social Market that encourages coexistence, learning, and knowledge exchange around quality local products that enrich the user's gastronomic experience.

The project's design explores the same concept that La Cofradia offers, using crafted materials, and collaborating with local artisans and workers who provide the space with emotion and social mood. Respecting the memory of the existing building as much as possible, always using it as an attribute to the sensation space. We use lighting for the correct display of the product, but also expose the old state of the premises with its render walls and wooden beams.

The access with a curved and organic gesture invites you to enter a space with neutral tones and natural textures, mud bricks made in Malaga contribute to the artisanal aesthetic. Oakwood provides contrast and warmth to the market atmosphere. Two large tables for multipurpose use allow the exhibition of the product and receive clients in the different social activities of the market with the producers, such as workshops, tastings, or private events. This area has a handmade mural created to measure the central activity of La Cofradia, the social interaction that happens around the local gastronomy.

Crossing the interior façade, which consists of two parallel arches, we access a more private exhibition area, a cleaning bench, and the staircase that leads to the second floor. At the end of the store, we will find the cellar with the selection and exhibition of wines, the soul of the project, a world of varieties with hundreds of stories of their producers.