Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture

Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture

Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a wooded site in the northwest corner of Connecticut, the Sharon Residence is a 1,892-square-foot prefabricated home with views towards the Housatonic Valley. An insulated concrete foundation supports four prefabricated 16’-0” wide modules. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and sliding doors frame views of the surrounding landscape.

Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Deck, Handrail
© Resolution: 4 Architecture
Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Resolution: 4 Architecture
Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

The “L” shaped floor plan is generated by a large rectangular communal space and a linear bar of private bedrooms and baths. Two of the bedrooms are flexible programmatically by means of integrated custom millwork that provides a work desk, storage, and a pull-down bed. The expansive communal space combines the kitchen, living, and dining zones. A large brise-soleil reduces solar gain and glare from the interior and helps shade the expansive wrap-around deck.

Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Deck, Handrail, Beam
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

The interior materials consist of dark bamboo floors, maple cabinets, and black quartz countertops. In the bathrooms, large format floor tile and subway wall tile allows for excellent water protection and easy clean-up. The exterior materials were similarly chosen for their durability and low-maintenance — grey cement board panels, cedar trim, and ipe decking.

Sharon Residence / Resolution: 4 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Resolution: 4 Architecture

A high-performance building envelope is achieved through hybrid insulation combining closed-cell spray foam and batt. Geothermal energy and a solar-ready roof help to efficiently condition the home during the summer and winter months. The mechanical system utilizes a high-velocity forced air system to cool the interior and a radiant system under the floor that can be supplemented by the forced air to warm the interior when the wood-burning stove does not provide enough heat.

About this office
Resolution: 4 Architecture
Office

