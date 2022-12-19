Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA

Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA

Save
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA

Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, FacadeCasa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCasa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeCasa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Santiago, Chile
  • Architects: FOAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3082
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nico Saieh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Sto, Hunter Douglas, MDA, MK
  • Architect In Charge : Felipe Ortiz P.
  • Team : Camila Gutierrez
  • Engineering : Cristian Meza
  • Interior Design : Hielo Sur
  • Contractor : Tecton
  • Developer : Inmobiliaria Iknow
  • City : Santiago
  • Country : Chile
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. Townhouse Casa Italia is a 20 homes complex located in the Providencia district. This corresponds to a consolidated area within the central ring of Santiago with very good connectivity. From the real estate point of view, the project seeks to be an attractive alternative to the apartments offered in the city. Offering the same amenities as these, such as underground parking, security, and common areas, among others. But with access to a private courtyard and rooftop terrace.

Save this picture!
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nico Saieh

The project is resolved on a lot of 1,662 sq. mt2. Units are arranged to the east and west, plus two to the south which allows the vehicular ramp to the basement. This creates a space for central pedestrian access to the homes, which can be used by the condominium's inhabitants. Two types of residences were designed. One with 4.15 m wide bays and the other with 5 m wide bays, all with 5 habitable floors. The basement level, which can be accessed from the parking lot, also has a multipurpose area. The common spaces and the patio are on the first level, the bedrooms on the second and third levels, and on the fourth level, the rooftop terrace is located.

Save this picture!
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nico Saieh
Save this picture!
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Image 16 of 22
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Image 20 of 22
Section and elevations
Save this picture!
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nico Saieh

To manage the privacy and views of the central collective space, two aspects were considered. The first was to nook the bedrooms facing this area, making it able to generate a game of volumes and shadows, which allows the extension of the views. The second was through vegetation. On the first level, plant containers were designed to create a veil towards the kitchens and hold the water and gas meters. On the second level, there are vertical threads where creeper plants are expected to develop.

Save this picture!
Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nico Saieh

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FOAA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA" [Townhouse casa Italia / FOAA] 19 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993859/casa-italia-townhouse-foaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags