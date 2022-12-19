Casa Italia Townhouse / FOAA

+ 17

Houses • Santiago, Chile Architects: FOAA

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 3082 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Nico Saieh

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sto Hunter Douglas , MDA , MK Manufacturers :

Architect In Charge : Felipe Ortiz P.

Team : Camila Gutierrez

Engineering : Cristian Meza

Interior Design : Hielo Sur

Contractor : Tecton

Developer : Inmobiliaria Iknow

City : Santiago

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Townhouse Casa Italia is a 20 homes complex located in the Providencia district. This corresponds to a consolidated area within the central ring of Santiago with very good connectivity. From the real estate point of view, the project seeks to be an attractive alternative to the apartments offered in the city. Offering the same amenities as these, such as underground parking, security, and common areas, among others. But with access to a private courtyard and rooftop terrace.

The project is resolved on a lot of 1,662 sq. mt2. Units are arranged to the east and west, plus two to the south which allows the vehicular ramp to the basement. This creates a space for central pedestrian access to the homes, which can be used by the condominium's inhabitants. Two types of residences were designed. One with 4.15 m wide bays and the other with 5 m wide bays, all with 5 habitable floors. The basement level, which can be accessed from the parking lot, also has a multipurpose area. The common spaces and the patio are on the first level, the bedrooms on the second and third levels, and on the fourth level, the rooftop terrace is located.

To manage the privacy and views of the central collective space, two aspects were considered. The first was to nook the bedrooms facing this area, making it able to generate a game of volumes and shadows, which allows the extension of the views. The second was through vegetation. On the first level, plant containers were designed to create a veil towards the kitchens and hold the water and gas meters. On the second level, there are vertical threads where creeper plants are expected to develop.