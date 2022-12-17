House Belaku / 4site architects

+ 22

Project Architects : Aishwarya Nainegali, Ramya Joshi, Avinesh, Rachana

Engineer : Veeresh Mutnal

Plumbing Consultants : Maruthi Engineering Services

Art Work : L.C. Bellad

City : Bangalore

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. Belaku, which means "House of Light," is a residential project on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A 2BHK tenant house and a duplex home were requested by our client. The home needed to be well-lit and to have natural light throughout. Both the project's cost and Vaastu Shastra's compliance must be acceptable.

We began by planning to let in a lot of light by cutting wide openings on the north and east sides. We have a finite amount of "Stack Effect" ventilation openings. We have made the project future-proof by giving 4 feet wide room for lighting and ventilation on the entire north face of the building, keeping in mind the potential tenants on the constrained urban plot.

The main door should be on the NE corner, the Master Bedroom on the SW, and the kitchen on the SE, according to traditional Indian "Vaastu Shastra." The main room in the house, the Brahmasthan Living and Dining, has double height. The double-height space connects to a landscape garden, with the balcony garden's security envelope extended outside so that curtain creepers can cover it. The SW corner master bedroom that connects to a private garden is where our clients stay.

The flooring was maintained dark with black leather, polished black stone, and a splash of yellow granite to reflect the natural light. The family area flows over the dining area, fostering a sense of unity within the family and tying together the client's sons' two bedrooms.

The bedroom in the SW corner opens to the north garden. The front bedroom on the east side should also have balcony access. For all of the master bedrooms' garden balconies, we have a brick screen wall. The brick Screen wall completely encloses the north and east of the bedroom to provide privacy. The purpose of the C-shaped envelope is to imply a connection between the two residences. The purpose of the Brick Jali (perforated screen), which lets diffused light into the area but prevents rainwater from entering, was to make the building look cohesive.