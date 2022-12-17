Submit a Project Advertise
  5. House Belaku / 4site architects

House Belaku / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse Belaku / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse Belaku / 4site architects - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse Belaku / 4site architects - Interior Photography, StairsHouse Belaku / 4site architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangalore, India
  • Architects: 4site architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Studio Recall
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Geberit, Saint-Gobain, Aluplast, Anchor by Panasonic, Ashirwad, Asian Paints, Astra CPVC Pipes, AutoCAD, Birla white, EBCO, Finolex, Green Lam, Hafelle, Hettich, JSW Neosteel, Jaquar, Kajaria, Kerakoll, MERINO LAMINATES, Orient Fans, +5
  • Lead Architect : Chandrakant Kanthigavi
  • Interior Design : 4site architects
House Belaku / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Recall

Text description provided by the architects. Belaku, which means "House of Light," is a residential project on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A 2BHK tenant house and a duplex home were requested by our client. The home needed to be well-lit and to have natural light throughout. Both the project's cost and Vaastu Shastra's compliance must be acceptable.

House Belaku / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Recall

We began by planning to let in a lot of light by cutting wide openings on the north and east sides. We have a finite amount of "Stack Effect" ventilation openings. We have made the project future-proof by giving 4 feet wide room for lighting and ventilation on the entire north face of the building, keeping in mind the potential tenants on the constrained urban plot.

House Belaku / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Studio Recall
House Belaku / 4site architects - Image 22 of 27
Axo

The main door should be on the NE corner, the Master Bedroom on the SW, and the kitchen on the SE, according to traditional Indian "Vaastu Shastra." The main room in the house, the Brahmasthan Living and Dining, has double height. The double-height space connects to a landscape garden, with the balcony garden's security envelope extended outside so that curtain creepers can cover it. The SW corner master bedroom that connects to a private garden is where our clients stay.

House Belaku / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Studio Recall
House Belaku / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Studio Recall

The flooring was maintained dark with black leather, polished black stone, and a splash of yellow granite to reflect the natural light. The family area flows over the dining area, fostering a sense of unity within the family and tying together the client's sons' two bedrooms.

House Belaku / 4site architects - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Studio Recall

The bedroom in the SW corner opens to the north garden. The front bedroom on the east side should also have balcony access. For all of the master bedrooms' garden balconies, we have a brick screen wall. The brick Screen wall completely encloses the north and east of the bedroom to provide privacy. The purpose of the C-shaped envelope is to imply a connection between the two residences. The purpose of the Brick Jali (perforated screen), which lets diffused light into the area but prevents rainwater from entering, was to make the building look cohesive.

House Belaku / 4site architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Studio Recall

Project gallery

4site architects
Cite: "House Belaku / 4site architects" 17 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993796/house-belaku-4site-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

