Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic

Creative Director : Arq. Marko Brajovic

Project Director : Arq. Bruno Bezerra

Coordinator : Arq. Lucas Bio

Engineering : Magalhães Fontes Engenharia e Consultoria

Landscape Design : Atelier Marko Brajovic

Construction Firm : Hybrida Production

City : Paraty

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Agüé refers to lightness, like a feather that rests on the stones of the land and blends in with the treetops. The horizontal and modular typology architecture is divided between open decks and closed program modules. Its horizontality opens up, with maximum amplitude, to the panoramic view of the mountains and, on the horizon, the Bay of Paraty.

The triangular module structure of the house is made of treated and painted eucalyptus, the floors and walls are made of the same wood, the light closings are made of braided bamboo, and the finishing of the walls was done with local soil. Except for the glass and the thermoacoustic tile, the construction materials and all the labor are within a 50 km radius of the building, which means more control over the origins and carbon footprint of the construction.