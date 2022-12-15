Submit a Project Advertise
World
Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, DeckAgüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, HandrailAgüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, ForestAgüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, ForestAgüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Paraty, Brazil
  • Creative Director : Arq. Marko Brajovic
  • Project Director : Arq. Bruno Bezerra
  • Coordinator : Arq. Lucas Bio
  • Engineering : Magalhães Fontes Engenharia e Consultoria
  • Landscape Design : Atelier Marko Brajovic
  • Construction Firm : Hybrida Production
  • City : Paraty
  • Country : Brazil
Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Gustavo Uemura

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Agüé refers to lightness, like a feather that rests on the stones of the land and blends in with the treetops. The horizontal and modular typology architecture is divided between open decks and closed program modules. Its horizontality opens up, with maximum amplitude, to the panoramic view of the mountains and, on the horizon, the Bay of Paraty.

Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Gustavo Uemura
Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 17 of 22
Perspective
Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Gustavo Uemura
Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Image 19 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Gustavo Uemura
Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Gustavo Uemura

The triangular module structure of the house is made of treated and painted eucalyptus, the floors and walls are made of the same wood, the light closings are made of braided bamboo, and the finishing of the walls was done with local soil. Except for the glass and the thermoacoustic tile, the construction materials and all the labor are within a 50 km radius of the building, which means more control over the origins and carbon footprint of the construction.

Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Gustavo Uemura

Atelier Marko Brajovic
Wood

Cite: "Agüé House / Atelier Marko Brajovic" [Casa Agüé / Atelier Marko Brajovic] 15 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

