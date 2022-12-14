Submit a Project Advertise
Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Exterior Photography, Brick, FacadeHannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Exterior Photography, WindowsHannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairHannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Roeselare, Belgium
  • Project Leader : Sander Verhanneman
  • Design Team : Michael Baguet, Adrian Vankeirsbilck, Stefanie Degroote
  • Branding And Interior : Maister
  • City : Roeselare
  • Country : Belgium
Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
Historic summer garden. Hannibal Advertising settled on the edge of the port of ​​Roeselare. In contrast to the rough neighborhood, the owners fell in love with a forgotten summer garden. The wild character of the garden is preserved and enhanced. Additional trees are planted on the site to give the garden a sheltered character in which various activities can take place (including petanque, hammock, live music, and a conference table). 

Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Exterior Photography, Facade
Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
The edges of the plot are provided with extensive vegetation. The roadway and entrance to the building are laid out as a winding path that leads to the characteristic entrance.

Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Image 18 of 19
Floor plan

Concept. The size of the building program in combination with parking spaces within the atmosphere of the walled garden proved to be a major challenge. A compact footprint was chosen and the program was stacked over 3 floors. The compact volume stands in a balanced way on the site. It is possible to keep all trees, to realize sufficient parking spaces and to provide a garden. The garden wall surrounding the plot is iconic for the site and is preserved in its entirety.

Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Exterior Photography, Windows
Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Experience. The common areas (lunch room, studio, meeting rooms...) are located on the ground floor of the building. The lunch room is furnished as a bar and can be used as an informal meeting room with customers. In combination with various outdoor activities, this floor is the creative heart of the building. The upper floors will be used as office space for 32 people, meeting facilities, and quiet workspaces. The 2 upper floors are visually connected by a void and can enjoy the view of the city skyline.

Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Image 19 of 19
Section
Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
Techniques. The building is conceived as compact as possible and enjoys the shade of the trees on the western orientation. The end facades of the building are kept almost blind in order to limit the heat load of the building. The ventilation system supplies the building with sufficient fresh air. In addition, the air can be slightly dried, making it possible to climatize the building with concrete core activation.

Hannibal Advertising Offices / ROHM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Project location

Address:8800 Roeselare, Belgium

About this office
ROHM
