World
Tree Series Installation / JK-AR

Tree Series Installation / JK-AR

Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, BeamTree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, BeamTree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamTree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior PhotographyTree Series Installation / JK-AR - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Temporary Installations
South Korea
  • Architects: JK-AR
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rohspace
  • Lead Architect : Jae K. Kim
Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rohspace

Text description provided by the architects. The "Tree Series" is a series of design projects that recreate the wooden bracket system of East Asian architecture. The system is the most iconic part of East Asian wooden buildings in both structural and aesthetic aspects. Structurally the system works in a critical capacity by connecting the roof structure, columns, and beams all together into a single system and by distributing the loads and assuring continuous load paths. Aesthetically the system gives three-dimensional effects through the complex assembly of wooden elements with joinery. The purpose of the "Tree Series" is to analyze the traditional bracket system and recreate it for the structure and fabrication process to be compatible with the contemporary industry of architecture. However, the "Tree Series" rejects a process called "modernization" of traditional architecture, which merely aims at the efficiency of construction and imitation of a traditional style. Rather, the "Tree Series" aims for a totally new, experimental, and radical rebirth of the traditional system.

Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rohspace
Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Image 19 of 22
Diagram 01
Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography
© Rohspace
Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography
© Rohspace

The potential of the wooden bracket system comes from its flexibility in terms of size and form. Unlike other structural systems, the wooden bracket system is made of a combination of joinery between discrete wooden members. This versatile combination could theoretically be applied on different scales. It is also possible to create various roof shapes by changing the angle of the joinery. The morphological variation of the bracket system, which begins at the top of the pillar, produces a cantilever to support eaves by fractal-like (or tree-like) proliferation. The bracket system with this geometric transformation combined with the curved elements of the eaves makes up the character of East Asian wooden architecture. The Tree Series is about finding new opportunities to evolve the system, taking advantage of its mathematical variations by using algorithmic design and digital fabrication technologies.

Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Steel
© Rohspace
Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Image 20 of 22
Diagram 02
Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, Windows
© Rohspace

In this context, "Tree Series" has three aims. The first aim is formative freedom. The traditional method of joinery has developed into various forms in many ways in each country of East Asia. Nevertheless, the formalism of traditional architecture hindered its freedom to be more diverse. However, the use of parametric tools, such as Grasshopper, overcomes the morphological limitations previously imposed on the system. The second aim is the consideration of structural performance. Originally the system was invented for a structural reason, and it is important to retain that original intent. In addition, structural performance will be a criterion for determining which of the diverse forms achieved in the first goal is appropriate. The analysis of an invented structure in this research shall be accompanied by experiments with one-to-one mockups as well as calculations. Nevertheless, the structural analysis achieved by design computation tools can result in time efficiency for mockup tests and calculations. The last aim is the development of new joints. In wooden structures, a joint is the most important component that receives both tensile and compressive forces. The project aims to create sufficient structural performance through only friction, without using additive elements such as metal joints and bolts.

Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, Closet, Facade, Steel
© Rohspace
Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Image 21 of 22
Diagram 03

Finally, the “Tree Series” shows the potential of digital design and construction methodologies to replace the work that only skilled carpenters can accomplish in the past.

Tree Series Installation / JK-AR - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rohspace

Project location

Address:South Korea

JK-AR
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSouth Korea

Cite: "Tree Series Installation / JK-AR" 14 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993702/tree-series-installation-jk-ar> ISSN 0719-8884

