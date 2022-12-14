Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka

Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka

Save
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka

Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsBuilding of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, WindowsBuilding of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairBuilding of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Exterior Photography, FacadeBuilding of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Chiyoda City, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shigeo Ogawa

Text description provided by the architects. This commercial complex for a music company with a long history includes music classrooms, instrument sales, and storage spaces, and the company’s main offices. Located in the Kanda-Ochanomizu area of Tokyo, which is known for its many music stores, the lot is small and irregularly shaped. The client requested a building that efficiently combined a variety of functions, including rooms for lessons in piano, violin, and other instruments; a hall for recitals; a professional recording equipment shop; storage for wholesale instrument sales; and offices to manage these various aspects of the businesses.

Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, Windows
© Shigeo Ogawa
Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Image 13 of 15
Detailed Section
Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Shigeo Ogawa
Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Shigeo Ogawa

The requirements related to soundproofing, views, daylighting, shade, and usage time varied for each floor, and the likelihood that these requirements would change in the future was high. We, therefore, decided to use a double skin that maintains a unified exterior appearance regardless of how rooms are being used or whether windows are open. We selected a mesh membrane that sways at high altitudes, can easily be rounded in all directions to allow for optimal sky-view ratios, and is porous to light and air.

Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Shigeo Ogawa

Made of polyester fibers coated with PVC resin, the fireproof exterior mesh membrane blocks visibility from the outside while allowing those inside to see out. A solar reflectance rate of 33 percent lowers the air conditioning load by 28 percent. The membrane can be bent three-dimensionally, and because it is light and perforated, there is little structural stress from either the weight of the material itself or wind pressure. Because there is no danger related to the material falling to the ground, it is easy to replace and maintain and can be reused. The covid-19 pandemic has increased the appeal of facades such as this that enhance natural ventilation while maintaining privacy.

Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Kensuke Aisaka
Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Image 14 of 15
Detailed Section
Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Shigeo Ogawa

The form of the building considers the irregular lot shape, codes related to height and setback, and necessary elements such as emergency stairs, balconies, plumbing, and wiring as well as the need to express the company’s identity. We incorporated shapes inspired by various musical instruments, adjusted to maximize capacity. The mesh-covered façade evokes a speaker sending music into the neighborhood, transforming the building into a giant sign advertising the company inside.

Save this picture!
Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka - Interior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Shigeo Ogawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Aisaka Architects’ Atelier
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Building of Music / Kensuke Aisaka" 14 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993691/building-of-music-kensuke-aisaka> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags