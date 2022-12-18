Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Lithuania
  5. Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

Save
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners

Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, ArcadeLithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Arch, ArcadeLithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, WindowsLithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
University
Kaunas, Lithuania
  • Architects : D. Bukauskaitė, R. Diškevičiūtė, A. Rimšelis, G. Natkevičius
  • Project Managers : A. Sapkienė, M. Jucius, T. Jūras
  • Structural Engineer : A. Sabaliauskas
  • City : Kaunas
  • Country : Lithuania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© L. Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. The urban structure of the campus was largely formed in the 1930-1937 period and is enlisted as a whole in the cultural heritage register. It contains 8 modernist heritage buildings erected up to 1939 with several later additions of soviet era architecture. The new building is situated on the eastern part of the site, as recommended in an analysis of the campus conducted by heritage specialists in 2011. The building dedicated to education and scientific research is a single volume of 49m by 44m, 11.88m in height, containing 3 floors above ground and 1 underground.

Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© L. Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows
© L. Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Image 25 of 28
Plan - Ground floor

The architecture of the building is heavily informed by the interwar modernist buildings of its surroundings that are characterized by large, restrained, plastered volumes with the orderly rhythm of openings, small windows, décor by organic elements, a subtle play of organic lines, and perpendicularity. The building was planned for 60 permanent members of staff and up to 550 students visiting daily. The underground floor is a garage for staff cars, while the ground floor houses auditoriums of transformable size for lectures and group study. The two upper floors house administration offices, research laboratories, and lecture rooms for the seven branches of the faculty.

Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© L. Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography
© L. Garbačauskas

The building is positioned in a way to extends the continuous line of the built environment formed in the original masterplan with its main entrance facing the central pedestrian axis running through the site. Parts of the upper floors are cantilevered to form an organic arcade underneath that precedes the entrance and draws visitors into the first of two atriums of the building.

Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Windows
© L. Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Handrail
© L. Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass, Windows
© L. Garbačauskas

The second atrium is private and serves as a courtyard and light source for the offices of scientists positioned around it. The interior spaces feature a contrast between the spacious public areas with arched panoramic openings and the classes and offices with an orderly rhythm of small windows that creates a playful atmosphere of an education facility. The project’s main attribute is the seen and felt respect for space and people.

Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© L. Garbačauskas

The most primitive construction method – based on a system of concrete loadbearing walls, slabs, and columns – was chosen deliberately to match the ideals of rational construction exemplified in the interwar period modernist architecture of the surrounding buildings, as well as, to extract maximum benefit from this public investment.

Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows, Chair
© L. Garbačauskas

A great effort was made to optimize the structure in order to achieve elegance and cost-effectiveness. The façade of almost white, soft-textured plaster accentuates the solid, monolithic volume and hints at the influence that the surrounding modernist architecture had on the project. The interior tries to avoid décor and draws emphasis on raw primal materials: concrete, glass partitions, and wood texture floors.

Save this picture!
Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© L. Garbačauskas

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Tilžės g., Kaunas, Kauno m. sav., Lithuania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityLithuania
Cite: "Lithuanian University of Health Sciences Medical Academy Faculty of Public Health / Architectural Bureau G.Natkevicius & Partners" 18 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993678/lithuanian-university-of-health-sciences-medical-academy-faculty-of-public-health-architectural-bureau-gnatkevicius-and-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags