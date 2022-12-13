Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Hungary
  5. MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners

MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners

Save
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners

MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Interior PhotographyMOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, ChairMOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailMOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, ChairMOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Budapest, Hungary
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© Nigel Young

Text description provided by the architects. The new headquarters for the MOL Group in Hungary has now opened. Located in southern Budapest and designed by Foster + Partners in collaboration with Finta Studio, the building consolidates the company’s Budapest operations in a single location. It is an integral part of the MOL Group’s sustainable vision for 2030, providing a blueprint for the office of the future.

Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Nigel Young
Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Image 15 of 31
Ground floor plan

The 28-story building’s lower floors house restaurants, a gym, a conference center, and a whole host of other facilities for staff, while the flexible office spaces are on the upper levels. Greenery travels through the heart of the building, from the central atrium to the rooftop, bringing nature closer to the workspace. It also acts as a social catalyst, creating spaces for collaboration, relaxation, and inspiration.

Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Nigel Young
Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nigel Young

The offset service cores create large flexible areas that encourage collaborative patterns of working. Using cutting-edge technology to control light levels, temperature and views these workspaces are finely calibrated to create the perfect working environment, a light-filled inspirational space for people to work in. All occupants have a direct connection to the external environment providing daylight and views.

Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nigel Young
Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Interior Photography
© Nigel Young
Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Image 27 of 31
Section

The building utilizes low and zero-carbon technologies, such as integrated rooftop photovoltaic panels, and ground source heat pumps, and features a greywater recycling and rainwater harvesting system. Heating and cooling are provided via a radiant panel system which enhances indoor environmental quality and comfort while allowing the central plant system to operate more efficiently compared to conventional systems. The heating and cooling plant system also integrates with the district heating system for added support and resilience, as well as cooling towers for ‘free-cooling’ when external conditions are appropriate.

Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Nigel Young

The MOL Headquarters seeks to preserve live-work relationships as part of the urban experience, where people can walk or cycle to work. The building is on track to achieve LEED Platinum and BREEAM Excellent certifications, setting new benchmarks both for Budapest and Hungary, the design of the building makes the most of its urban context to drive a sustainable response.

Save this picture!
MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nigel Young

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Budapest, Hungary

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsHungary
Cite: "MOL Headquarters / Foster + Partners" 13 Dec 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/993638/mol-headquarters-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags