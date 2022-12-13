Submit a Project Advertise
World
8x20 House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Phú Thượng, Vietnam
  • Architects: BHA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Cuong, INAX, Kone, Panasonic, Spec, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect : Nguyen Xuan Minh
  • Design Team : Phung Kim Phuoc, Phan Nguyet Minh, Pham Viet Anh
  • City : Phú Thượng
  • Country : Vietnam
8x20 House / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a small alley at Vy Da Ward, Hue city. This is a living place for a young family with a generous living style, with an area of 8x20m.

8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Hoang Le
8x20 House / BHA studio - Image 30 of 35
Plan - 1st Floor
8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le
8x20 House / BHA studio - Image 29 of 35
Plan - Ground Floor
8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Hoang Le

Space with void - Hue city is known for its extreme weather conditions. Therefore, we chose the solid box with reinforced concrete, with a size of 8x20x9m surrounding the house. Accompanied by the void on the roof, air brick in the back and iron grid in the front bring not only natural light into the house but also air convection through voids.

8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hoang Le
8x20 House / BHA studio - Image 32 of 35
Section 01
8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le

In addition, the main structure is both the load-bearing structure and the shell to protect the house from the impact of harsh weather conditions in Hue. It also aims the family’s activities toward the inside.

8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail
© Hoang Le
8x20 House / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Hoang Le

Under the hard shell, those sleeping blocks are suspended by a thin structural framework, which can be closed by curtains, bringing lightness as well as vision non-stop into the space. This solution increases the continuity of space, ventilation through voids, and connections between family members.

About this office
BHA studio
