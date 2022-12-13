8x20 House / BHA studio

+ 30

Houses • Phú Thượng, Vietnam Architects: BHA studio

Area : 230 m²

Year : 2018

Photographs : Hoang Le

Manufacturers : An Cuong , INAX , Kone , Panasonic , Spec , Xingfa

Lead Architect : Nguyen Xuan Minh

Design Team : Phung Kim Phuoc, Phan Nguyet Minh, Pham Viet Anh

City : Phú Thượng

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a small alley at Vy Da Ward, Hue city. This is a living place for a young family with a generous living style, with an area of 8x20m.

Space with void - Hue city is known for its extreme weather conditions. Therefore, we chose the solid box with reinforced concrete, with a size of 8x20x9m surrounding the house. Accompanied by the void on the roof, air brick in the back and iron grid in the front bring not only natural light into the house but also air convection through voids.

In addition, the main structure is both the load-bearing structure and the shell to protect the house from the impact of harsh weather conditions in Hue. It also aims the family’s activities toward the inside.

Under the hard shell, those sleeping blocks are suspended by a thin structural framework, which can be closed by curtains, bringing lightness as well as vision non-stop into the space. This solution increases the continuity of space, ventilation through voids, and connections between family members.