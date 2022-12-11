ARC Painswick / Parti

+ 20

Client : Architecture Retreats Ltd

Other Consultants : Simple WorksS

City : Painswick

Country : United Kingdom

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Parti have sensitively transformed a series of Grade II Listed medieval gabled houses in Gloucestershire to become ARC Painswick – the latest in a series of refurbishments of historic properties by the practice for architecturally-focused hospitality business ARC.

ARC was launched in 2021 as a new tourism concept, sensitively refurbishing and adapting historic properties to enable large groups – whether families or groups of friends or colleagues – to plan affordable, luxury escapes in the UK. The ARC concept reimagines the English country house, designing it to be accessible and with a strong focus on low-carbon holidaymaking. Since its launch during the pandemic, ARC has grown exponentially, with Parti leading the refurbishment of an 18th century manor house in Cornwall (ARC Padstow) and a rural Victorian former mill building in the Peak District National Park.

Parti and ARC are entrepreneurs, designers, and co-founders of both businesses. This unique partnership as both architect and client means that budget and delivery are just as crucial as the architectural design and longevity of the building.

The core design strategy was to dramatically reorder the building to create large gathering spaces and reinstate two courtyards, allowing at least two frontages of every space to receive sunlight. The house had been a rundown BnB - a rabbit warren of rooms which obscured the historic fabric, with little glazing and natural light – but ARC Painswick feels flexible, open, and celebratory of the beautiful medieval building.

A low-waste mindset was at the heart of the restoration. Any fabric in good condition, even non- historic, was preserved and integrated into Parti’s design language. Old was not just exchanged for new, but patch repairs were used throughout. Wall textures were left bare and varied, and doorcases remain all different and misaligned – as features, not faults. Wherever possible, existing furniture was refurbished, and other pieces were purchased second-hand and restored. A 6m-long showpiece dining tabletop was made from discarded wood planks, and its legs and chairs were designed to match its unique appearance. This prevented further release of stored carbon. Where nothing could be saved, a carbon-considerate light-touch ensured that steels were deliberately avoided throughout.

To complete the transition from oil and gas, an electric stove has been specified for the kitchen, while an air-source heat pump replaces gas heating for the outdoor swimming pool. Inside the main house, the new heating boiler system is now zoneable, eliminating energy expenditure where it is not needed.

A new kitchen extension fronts one side of the central courtyard. Its glazed doors frame newly exposed stone façades that shelter an intimate space for outdoor gatherings. Internally, the extension acts as a missing link that converts a linear enfilade plan to multidirectional circulation. New stone paving, true to the medieval fabric, is continuous on the ground floor throughout the different buildings. This simplifies access for guests, making ARC Painswick feel social and transparent, while a sense of calm is felt throughout the house.

For privacy, previously sealed stairways have been reopened as private circulation leading to large suites above where each bedroom has its own fully refurbished, or newly apportioned, ensuite or private bathroom. The rooms also feature High-spec built-in cabinetry, timber-lined nooks, room-specific sills, and wooden seating.

Everywhere, the irregularities that come with five centuries’ use are highlighted, not hidden. They provide a cohesive character for a project that juxtaposes and merges old and new. Soft limestone walls and delicate original ceiling beams and rafters are elegantly contrasted by simple white plaster. Museum spotlights place appreciative attention on the constant presence of heritage.

Parti have also had fun with the architectural language of heritage. The roof of the new extension is curved, as if aged and bowing inward, weighing on the profile of the beams. Exterior features are repurposed as interior elements and on one end, a small stone opening provides light for a private stairwell to the suites. New materials and finishes are derived from the historic fabric: a palette of pale oak and speckled limestone has been specified for structural members, fixtures, and furniture. Parti designed bespoke ‘triply’ oak seating, storage, and headboards inspired by the interlocking planed curves of medieval banqueting chairs. The pieces’ finger-jointed panels produce a contemporary, sleek appearance that complements the historic surrounds.

ARC Painswick renews life for a most significant frontage in the town – even mentioned in Pevsner’s Guide. The street-facing bay windows are filled with a changing show of vibrant artwork for everyone to enjoy, curated by a young collective, the Artist Contemporary. To invite the community in to explore, a free drinks and BBQ night was organised and many more events will followas ARC and Parti seek ways to renew built heritage for everyone to enjoy.

This bold new form of hospitality has resulted in the creation of a new typology. The change in

programme from a BnB to ARC Painswick has led to more efficient running of the premises, which is only activated immediately before and during guests’ stays. A co-designed digital platform for brand-integrated experiences called ARC Lobby. The Lobby is possible due to ARC’s relationships with community restaurants, cafes, cellars, and grocers, offering existing businesses a collaborative alternative revenue stream. The Lobby streamlines large-scale transactions, allowing 26 (or more) guests to simultaneously chat, plan, and order what they need, when they need it – easy for them, and worthwhile for the supplier.

Eleanor Hill, founding director at Parti said, “To preserve and protect this beautiful and historic building for many decades to come is a deeply important task for us. We all share a desire to celebrate these historic sites, repurposing materials, creating spaces, and encouraging togetherness among groups that may otherwise struggle to find high quality yet affordable rural holiday accommodation.”