World
Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cabins & Lodges, Houses
Blackheath, Australia
  • Architects: Smith Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  28
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Clinton Weaver
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alape, Fisher and Paykel, Morso, Vistosi
  • Construction : Smith Architects
Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. Little Black Cabin is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom, bespoke small space that is luxurious and peaceful. The 120-year-old cottage was salvaged, restored, and transformed from a dilapidated shack into a luxurious and highly crafted architectural cabin.

Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Clinton Weaver
Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects - Image 17 of 17
Plan
Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects - Interior Photography
© Clinton Weaver

At 28 sqm, the cabin is one of the most unique, bespoke projects in the Blue Mountains. An insulated skin of Shou Sugi Ban wraps the existing cottage to provide protection against the elements and bushfire attacks. The bricks have been recycled and repurposed on the site to rebuild the foundations for the cabin and combined with recycled concrete blocks to terrace the step site and integrate gardens.

Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Clinton Weaver
Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Clinton Weaver

Little Black Cabin is an award-winning getaway located in the charming town of Blackheath designed and built by Smith Architects. The cabin is used by guests as a launch pad for adventures in the mountains, and the quaint villages or simply to retreat and recharge from busy lives stoking the fire, reading a book, and absorbing the views across the rugged escarpment and valley.

Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Clinton Weaver
Smith Architects
Wood

Cite: "Little Black Cabin / Smith Architects " 15 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

